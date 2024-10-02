Three keys to a Michigan football win over Washington
The No. 10 ranked Michigan Wolverines are leaving Ann Arbor after playing the first five games in the Big House. The Wolverines are traveling West and taking on Washington in a rematch of last year's National Championship Game -- a game that Michigan won handily. But it's a new season and as everyone knows, two brand new teams.
The Huskies are 4-2 after losing a close game to rival Washington State and another close one to Big Ten foe, Rutgers. Michigan, on the other hand, is sitting at 4-1 with its lone loss coming to Texas. The Wolverines are winners of three straight, but they have been less than impressive in the second half.
Michigan is likely going to be underdogs when the game kicks on Saturday, so here are three keys for the Wolverines to win the game.
1. Play 60 minutes
In the past three games, Michigan has come out and dominated in the first half. Even against both USC and Minnesota, the Wolverines clearly looked like the better team on both sides of the football. In that stretch, Michigan outscored Arkansas State, USC, and Minnesota, combined 56-9 in the first half.
But the second half has been a completely different animal. Michigan not only struggles to score in the second half, but getting first downs are difficult and there are too many lapses on defense. In the past three games, Michigan has been outscored 57-26 in the second half
It wasn't too long ago, Michigan had its struggles scoring touchdowns inside the red zone. Back in 2022, that was a major talking point for anyone covering the Wolverines. Now it's the second-half struggles.
Michigan might've gotten by USC and Minnesota, and Washington probably isn't as good as the Trojans, but this game is in Washington. It's another beast and it's in a hostile environment. Getting started strong will be big for the Wolverines, but that hasn't been the area of concern. We need to see Michigan play a full game. If the Wolverines come out lethargic in the second half as they have this entire season, there is a good chance Washington knocks Michigan off at home.
2. Have obnoxious communication on defense
One of Michigan's pillars is to have obnoxious communication on defense. The Wolverines want to communicate about anything and everything on that side of the football and it's going to be very important on Saturday. The Huskies not only have a home-field advantage, but Washington has a good offense.
Mississippi State transfer Will Rogers is running the show at quarterback for Jedd Fisch. Rogers has a ton of records from his days with the Bulldogs and he's one of the better quarterbacks in the Big Ten. Washington is averaging nearly 300 yards through the air and Rogers has thrown 10 touchdown passes without throwing an interception.
The Husky run game isn't too shabby either. Washington brought over former Arizona running back Jonah Coleman who has run for 521 yards and four scores.
Washington is far from one dimensional and Michigan will be tested from both the air and the ground. It will be another game that Wink Martindale will have to be up to making some disguises and making sure his players are in the right spots. Michigan can't afford more communication breakdowns in the secondary in a game like this.
3. Play to Alex Orji's strengths
Alex Orji has thrown for 32 and 86 yards as the Michigan starting quarterback in the last two weeks. Not great. The Wolverines are hoping to get Orji more comfortable and show that he is a capable passer who can play Big Ten football. But there are some layers to that. Not only does Orji have to be on, but the offensive line needs to protect and the wide receivers need to create some separation and go make a play.
This is where Kirk Campbell and Michigan need to play to their quarterback's strengths. Hopefully, Orji catches fire and plays lights out, but after two weeks, we're guessing we will see a lot of the same from the Michigan pass game. Orji hasn't overly shown his ability to run the football, but he's very capable of it and Michigan should utilize that. Putting Donovan Edwards and Kalel Mullings on the field with Orji could continue to allow the run game to thrive with three different threats.
In the pass game, getting Colston Loveland healthier and having Semaj Morgan back should also help. Scheming receivers open and being a little more creative with routes would also be ideal to potentially allow the smaller receivers to gain separation. Using some play-action and rolling Orji out, allowing him to either run or pass might open some things up for the Wolverines' pass game.
