Desmond Howard Skewers Urban Meyer

Less than a year into his job as head coach at Jacksonville, Urban Meyer is out.

"Urban Meyer's had a winning record," Jim Harbaugh once said. "A really phenomenal record everywhere he's been. But also, controversy follows everywhere he's been."

Is Jim Harbaugh a prophet? Less than a year into Meyer's tenure as Jacksonville's head coach, it sure seems like it. Sitting at 2-11 through just 13 games, Meyer is out as Jacksonville's head coach.

"After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban's tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone," owner Shad Khan said in a statement released early Thursday. "I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.

"In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season."

There have been a laundry list of missteps by Meyer this year — literally too many to list. But one thing is consistent — controversy.

Michigan fans are obviously loving this. Their hatred for Meyer runs deep because of his background as Ohio State's head coach where he unfortunately dominated the Wolverines, but bias isn't needed here. Former Wolverine star Desmond Howard might have some bias, but it's not the basis for what he said about Meyer earlier today.

He's absolutely right. Meyer was allowed to run roughshod all over Gainesville and Columbus. He did whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted and no one ever held him accountable. That all changed in the league where owners simply don't put up with that BS.

And honestly, Meyer deserved this. He has left a wake of controversy everywhere he's been and it's been major stuff. Now the question becomes, who is going to ignore all of that and give him another chance? Because you know somebody will.

I have a guess...