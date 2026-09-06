Three Biggest Problems With Michigan Football in its Last Second Win Over WMU

What a start to the Kyle Whittingham era in Ann Arbor, a last-second Hail Mary touchdown for Michigan football to defeat Western Michigan, 13-12 at The Big House.

HAIL MARY MIRACLE!



Michigan wins it on the FINAL PLAY OF THE GAME! pic.twitter.com/rSAyXj9azh — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 6, 2026

There is so much to be unpacked from this game. Unfortunately, most of the takeaways from the Wolverines' side are negative.

I hate to be the pessimist, but it is hard to find optimism when the Wolverines needed a miracle to beat a MAC school.

Here are my three biggest issues with the nail-biting win.

Sep 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) stretches the ball toward the pylon but comes up short of a touchdown while being tackled by Western Michigan safety Trevon Collard (29) in the first quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michigan’s Physicality Was Not There

On both sides of the ball, Michigan wasn’t physically dominant.

Starting with the UofM running attack, it was not what it normally is. UofM finished with just 106 yards on the ground. Nearly half of those rushing yards came from QB Bryce Underwood, who finished with 49 rushing yards. While Jordan Marshall finished with a disappointing 44 yards on the ground.

Sep 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs the ball against Western Michigan in the second quarter at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Meanwhile, the Broncos finished with 132 rushing yards and at times felt like they were the more physical team.

If Michigan is struggling in this department against WMU, next week against Oklahoma could be rough.

Undisciplined…. The Entire Game

There were a lot of negatives, but this was the one that jumped off the charts. The Wolverines were undisciplined.

Michigan finished the game with three turnovers, as opposed to none for WMU. Somehow, it could’ve been worse for the Maize and Blue. They had an interception that was called off and a pick that was returned for a touchdown, but the defender stepped out on his way to the end zone.

Western Michigan linebacker Dillon Moore (12) celebrates an interception against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On top of the turnover problems, the Wolverines finished with nine penalties in the game. Again, it felt like they may have even caught a break. Late in the game, there was an obvious facemask committed by the Wolverines on defense on a third down that was missed.

If you want to win games, you have to stay disciplined. You cannot turn the ball over and commit penalties and that is what happened in the first game under Whitingham.

Storming the Field

This has nothing to do with the team or their performance, but rushing the field after the game was embarrassing.

Sep 5, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan cornerback Smith Snowden (3) celebrates with his teammates after they beat Western Michigan on a Hail Mary touchdown pass with time expired at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When fans rush the field after a game, it typically comes after a big win in a rivalry game or an upset, not a week one team over a MAC school.

I understand being excited about the crazy finish to the game, but rushing the field as if that was a good or impressive win is a bad look.

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