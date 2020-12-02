FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel Updates Status Of Football Program, Fires Back At Kirk Herbstreit

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel speaks for the first time in more than a month about the ongoing pandemic and Kirk Herbstreit's recent comments.
On the heels of the Michigan/Maryland game being cancelled, U-M athletic director Warde Manuel released a video explaining why the game was cancelled, what's being done in order to play against Ohio State and fires back at Kirk Herbstreit after Herbie's recent comments about Michigan potentially chickening out of The Game.

