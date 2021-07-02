Michigan And Washington Reschedule For 2028

The Wolverines and Huskies announce they will make up the canceled 2020 matchup by facing off in 2028.

Michigan and Washington were scheduled to meet in Seattle during the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced both schools to cancel their meeting. It now looks like both programs have officially rescheduled the game for the 2028 season.

Here's the official release from the University of Michigan.

Michigan and Washington Reschedule COVID-19 Canceled Football Game for 2028 Season

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan and the University of Washington announced today (Friday, July 2) the rescheduling of their 2020 football game that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan will travel to Seattle to face Washington at Husky Stadium on Sept. 9, 2028.

Last year’s game was slated to be played on Sept. 5, 2020, which would have been the opener for both teams.