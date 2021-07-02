Sports Illustrated home
Michigan And Washington Reschedule For 2028

The Wolverines and Huskies announce they will make up the canceled 2020 matchup by facing off in 2028.
Michigan and Washington were scheduled to meet in Seattle during the 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced both schools to cancel their meeting.  It now looks like both programs have officially rescheduled the game for the 2028 season.

Here's the official release from the University of Michigan.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The University of Michigan and the University of Washington announced today (Friday, July 2) the rescheduling of their 2020 football game that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan will travel to Seattle to face Washington at Husky Stadium on Sept. 9, 2028.

Last year’s game was slated to be played on Sept. 5, 2020, which would have been the opener for both teams.

Michigan and Washington will meet on the gridiron this fall in Ann Arbor. The second game of the originally signed home-and-home series will be played on Sept. 11, 2021, at Michigan Stadium. The game will be televised nationally by ABC in primetime.

