Know The Enemy: Michigan Gears Up For Opener Against Western Michigan

The Broncos finished 4-2 in 2020 but did wrap up the season with back-to-back losses.

Michigan's season opener is in just three days as the maize and blue prepare for Western Michigan. The Broncos finished 4-2 last year, good for second place in the MAC West. They're not quite the PJ Fleck-led Broncos of the past, but they're still a solid MAC team with some next level talent. Michigan will have to show up in order to get the win despite being 17-point favorites.

Nick Buckley covers Western Michigan for the Battle Creek Enquirer and sees some bright spots for the Broncos, but ultimately thinks the Wolverines will be too much for WMU.

Team Strength

Big-Play Offense

Western Michigan finished the pandemic-shortened 2020 season ranked ninth in scoring in the Football Bowl Subdivision, averaging 41.7 points per game.

It wasn’t through smoke and mirrors.

While the Broncos had a pair of NFL talents in receiver Dee Eskridge (Seattle Seahawks, second round) and left tackle Jaylon Moore (San Francisco 49ers, fifth round), the RPO-heavy offense returns with a lot of the same weapons that torched MAC defenses last fall.

Team Weakness

Back Seven

Most MAC schools struggle to hang with Power 5 teams because they are light up front, and this year is no different for WMU. But the biggest questions heading into the season for WMU will be its back seven after losing linebacker and 2019 MAC Defensive Player of the Year Treshaun Heyward to the transfer portal (Arizona) and 2020 All-MAC cornerback Patrick Lupro (academics). Those are big shoes to fill for a group that allowed nearly 400 yards per game a season ago.

Three Players To Know

QB Kaleb Eleby

The highest-rated quarterback recruit in Western Michigan history owns the top passer rating among returning FBS signal callers entering 2021. The redshirt sophomore only trailed Alabama’s Mac Jones and BYU’s Zach Wilson with a 195.08 rating. The Missouri native also led the nation in yards per pass attempt, and led the MAC in passing TDs and passing yards per completion.

RB La’Darius Jefferson

At one time one of the most sought after recruits in the state, Jefferson arrived in Kalamazoo by way of the transfer portal following two seasons at Michigan State. The 6-1, 225-pound Muskegon native was the “crash” to fellow running back Sean Tyler’s “dash” in the Broncos running game, leading the team with 104 rushing yards per game last year.

DE Ali Fayad

The Dearborn native is primed for a big senior season, if he can stay healthy. Fayad registered four sacks over four games in an injury-shortened 2020 season. With 19.5 career sacks, he is already one of the MAC’s all-time leaders at getting to the quarterback. Lightning quick off the snap at 6-2 and 250 pounds, he can also hold his own as a run defender.

Game Overview/Prediction:

Michigan enters the 2021 opener as a 17-point favorite over WMU, which seems fair given the number of questions the Broncos have on defense. While WMU’s versatile offense gives it a puncher’s chance to pull off the upset, the Wolverines simply have too much talent and will be playing in front of a fired up fanbase inside The Big House to let that happen.

Michigan 38, Western Michigan 21

Nick Buckley covers Western Michigan football for the Battle Creek Enquirer, part of the USA Today Network.