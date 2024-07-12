Michigan Football: Win totals and Championship odds according to Vegas
Can Alex Orji be the quarterback that Michigan needs in 2024? Will Donovan Edwards finally have the type of season that most fans believe he is capable of? Will an entirely new offensive line be able to continue the long line of success that is expected in Ann Arbor? These are all questions that will be answered in the months ahead. But for now, the belief is that Michigan will have some growing pains in year one of the Sherrone Moore era.
Before we get to the odds, let’s take a look at Michigan’s 2024 schedule:
- Week 1: Fresno State
- Week 2: Texas
- Week 3: Arkansas State
- Week 4: USC Trojans
- Week 5: Minnesota
- Week 6: at Washington
- BYE
- Week 7: at Illinois
- Week 8: Michigan State
- Week 9: Oregon
- Week 10: at Indiana
- BYE
- Week 11: Northwestern
- Week 12: at Ohio State
Out of the 12 regular season games listed above, there are five games that I would consider to be “losable” games (in bold). That doesn’t mean that Michigan will lose those contests, it just means that those specific opponents each present a unique challenge for the Wolverines as they look to defend their status as reigning Big Ten Champions.
Given how difficult the schedule is, coupled with all of the turnover and significant changes that took place this off-season, it should come as no surprise that Vegas also anticipates the Wolverines stumbling once or twice in 2024.
Let's take a look at how Vegas views the Wolverines in 2024 (via Vegas Insider).
Win Total:
• Ohio State 10.5
• Oregon 10.5
• Penn State 9.5
• Michigan 9.5
• USC 7.5
• Iowa 7.5
• Maryland 7.5
• Nebraska 7.5
• Washington 6.5
• Rutgers 6.5
• Wisconsin 6.5
• UCLA 5.5
• Michigan State 5.5
• Illinois 5.5
• Minnesota 5.5
• Indiana 5.5
• Northwestern 4.5
• Purdue 4.5
Big Ten Champion
• Ohio State +165
• Oregon +210
• Penn State +550
• Michigan +550
• USC +2300
• Iowa +3500
• Washington +5000
• Nebraska +6000
• Wisconsin +8000
• Maryland +8000
• UCLA +11000
• Michigan State +13000
• Illinois +13000
• Rutgers +15000
• Northwestern +15000
• Minnesota +20000
• Purdue +30000
• Indiana +30000
CFP National Champion
• Georgia +400
• Alabama +600
• Ohio State +800
• Texas +850
• Michigan +1000
• Oregon +1200
• LSU +1400
• Ole Miss +1600
• Florida State +1800
• Penn State +2200
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
MSU Site's Poor Assessment Of Michigan Recruiting Backfires
Ranking the top 5 Michigan O-linemen from the Jim Harbaugh era
Michigan Football: It's A Huge Mistake To Overlook The Wolverines In 2024