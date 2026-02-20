The Transfer Portal Era Never Weighed on Michigan LT Blake Frazier: 'I'm Right Where I Want To Be'

When you go to a program like Michigan, it's going to breed competition. The history goes way back and it usually starts with future All-Americans waiting their turn. That was the same for former Michigan QB Tom Brady, who had to bide his time before he had a chance to start for the Wolverines — we know how that story turned out.

That's one thing that Michigan offensive lineman Blake Frazier likes about the University of Michigan. Speaking to Haley Polk on Champ Media, Frazier reminded how Brady had to wait his turn, and how you have to compete on a daily basis at a prestigious university like Michigan.

"That's what I like about Michigan," started Frazier. "Guys like that talking about you have to learn how to compete and as much as the transfer portal can be a good thing nowadays, it's also — you see people going school to school every year. At that point, you're not only damaging future relationships with the same people, but you're never really fully investing yourself in a program and giving yourself the best shot to succeed."

Did Frazier think about entering the portal?

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once Sherrone Moore was fired and Kyle Whittingham was hired, players had to weigh their options. The Wolverines saw several players enter the transfer portal — some came back and others didn't. Offensive linemen Andrew Sprague and Jake Guarnera both entered the portal, but after speaking with new offensive line coach Jim Harding — they came back.

One player who kept his head down and stayed was legacy Blake Frazier. He told Polk he never seriously considered leaving and he is right where he wants to be.

"I think that there were different factors," said Frazier. "Unfortunately, there's more than just pure, you know, on-field performance that determines stuff like that now, but I've never wanted to leave. I've never been seriously considering leaving and was grateful for the on-field opportunities I did get this past year, so I'm, I'm right where I want to be."

Frazier became the starting LT for Michigan once Evan Link went down. Frazier would start the rest of the season at LT and is projected to start again this year for the Wolverines. Frazier could move along the offensive line, but it was clear he was one of the top linemen on the team.