Ranking the top 5 Michigan O-linemen from the Jim Harbaugh era
Jim Harbaugh coached a successful tenure with Michigan from 2015-2023 before heading back to the NFL. While Harbaugh is now with the Los Angeles Chargers, Wolverine fans will always remember what Harbaugh did for Michigan and what he did to bring the Wolverines back to a perennial power.
While the running game was the identity of the Harbaugh era at Michigan, the running backs couldn't of gotten the job done without the big men blocking up front. The Wolverines have had so many good O-linemen under Harbaugh. Some were All-Americans, other All-Big Ten players, and a handful started on the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line. It wasn't easy narrowing this list down to five linemen, but I did my best to determine who those five were.
1. Zak Zinter (2020-2023)
Zinter will go down as one of the best Michigan offensive linemen to play in Ann Arbor and there have been a ton of great O-linemen. He appeared in 45 games as a Wolverine with 42 starts. Zinter was a three-time All-Big Ten winner, a unanimous All-American in 2023, and was a huge part of the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line in both 2021 and 2022.
What doesn't show up as an accolade is the leader and captain Zinter was. He was a fierce competitor and helped set the current culture in Ann Arbor.
2. Olu Oluwatimi (2022)
Oluwatimi played just one season as a Michigan Wolverine but it was highly, highly successful. He came to Michigan after spending 2019-21 at Virginia. He started 32 straight games at center for the Cavs.
After coming to Michigan in '22, he walked away as a consensus All-American, an All-Big Ten selection, the Rimington Winner as the best center in the nation, and Michigan's first-ever Outland Trophy winner.
3. Ben Bredeson (2016-2019)
Ben Bredeson was one of Harbaugh's first big wins on the recruiting trail and he every bit lived up to the hype. In his time at Michigan, Bredeson played in 50 games with 46 starts on the offensive line.
The Wisconsin native was a three-time All-Big Ten winner and was an All-American in 2019. Bredeson didn't allow a hit or sack during his senior year.
4. Andrew Stueber (2017-2021)
Stueber started his career in 2017 and suffered an injury that sidelined him in all of 2019 but it didn't hold him back. Stueber came back even stronger and played in all six games during the COVID-19 2020 season. He then started and played on the Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line in 2021. Stueber was an All-Big Ten selection along with being named an All-American in '21.
5. Trevor Keegan (2019-2023)
Trevor Keegan may have never been the best on the line, but he was gritty and helped will the Wolverines to victory. Keegan started in 37 games and appeared in 44 during his time in Ann Arbor.
Keegan was a three-time All-Big Ten selection, a part of both Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines in 2021 and 2022. He was also voted a team captain in 2023.
