WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Report: Big Ten To Announce Conference-Only Schedule For 2020

MichaelSpath

According to Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, the Big Ten will announce a conference-only football schedule for its 14 institutions July 9, eliminating all non-conference contests from the season. 

For Michigan, this means no trip to Washington Set. 5 and the cancellation of home contests against Ball State and Arkansas State Sept. 12 and Sept. 19, respectively. U-M is currently slated to play nine conference games beginning Sept. 26 against Wisconsin and finishing Nov. 28 at Ohio State. 

A report this week from BlackandGold.com's Tom Dienhart said the conference will play 10 conference contests stretched out over 13 weeks, which means multiple byes for each team. What could this schedule look like? We took a stab at a 10-game slate for Michigan, adding Iowa to the mix and moving the Minnesota and Maryland games to early September. 

Among the high-profile or rivalry non-conference games the Big Ten was set to participate in, Iowa must cancel its game with Iowa State, Nebraska with Cincinnati, Wisconsin with Notre Dame, Maryland with West Virginia, Michigan State with Miami, Ohio State with Oregon, and Penn State with Virginia Tech.  

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How the Uncertainty of the 2020 Schedule Will Affect Coaches’ Preparations and Game Plans

Michigan, and everyone else, is behind the eight ball heading into the 2020 season.

Justin Roh

Less Than Two Years Remain On Jim Harbaugh's Contract

Michigan and Jim Harbaugh engaged in contract talks earlier this offseason but such discussions fell apart once the coronavirus hit.

Eric Rutter

What A 10-Game Big Ten-Only Schedule Could Look Like For Michigan

With a report July 8 the Big Ten is strongly considering a 10-game conference-only 2020 schedule, we take a look at what Michigan's slate could look like.

MichaelSpath

Craig Roh: "You would sacrifice almost anything in your life for football."

While experts, the media and fans weigh in on whether there should be a college football season, players are eager to return, former Wolverine Craig Roh said.

Jake Sage

WATCH: Jim Harbaugh's Entire Quote on COVID-19, with Context

As usual, the hot-take industry and world of Twitter has taken something out of context resulting in a negative spin.

BrandonBrown

by

UMfb

50 Mile Bike Rides Fuel R.J. Moten's Offseason Workout Regimen

Entering camp as a true freshman, R.J. Moten has been one of the busier and more active Michigan players during the coronavirus quarantine, and he has the receipts to prove it.

Eric Rutter

Jim Harbaugh Talks Jalen Mayfield, Rest of Offensive Line

Jalen Mayfield is a lock to start along the offensive line, but what about the other four spots?

BrandonBrown

Jalen Mayfield Looking 'Phenomenal' According To Jim Harbaugh

After sending four lineman to the pros this spring, Michigan is tasked with assembling a new offensive line group, but one player already stands out heading into the 2020 season.

Eric Rutter

Jim Harbaugh Singles Out RJ Moten, Donovan Jeter as Quarantine Warriors

Jim Harbaugh has been pretty impressed by several of his players upon their return to campus.

BrandonBrown

Jim Harbaugh Talks Players Wanting to Play, Returning to Campus

It's not surprising that players and coaches want to play this fall and Jim Harbaugh has stuck to that way of thinking.

BrandonBrown