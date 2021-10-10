Post Game Discussion: Michigan Hangs On To Beat Nebraska

There were ups, there were downs, there were lead changes and there were big plays in both directions. When the dust settled, Michigan is still undefeated. Jim Harbaugh's team was tested in a big way tonight in Lincoln but they showed resilience and hung on to pick up another big road win against a much-improved Nebraska squad.

As Michigan heads into its bye weekend, they're pretty healthy, undefeated, confident and preparing for a bad team in Northwestern. That's just about a perfect storm with a huge in-state matchup against Michigan State looming. Look ahead as far as you want because right now, U-M is 6-0 and eyeing a top-five ranking.