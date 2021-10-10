    • October 10, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Post Game Discussion: Michigan Hangs On To Beat Nebraska

    Michigan was pushed to the limit in Lincoln but will head back to Ann Arbor 6-0.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    There were ups, there were downs, there were lead changes and there were big plays in both directions. When the dust settled, Michigan is still undefeated. Jim Harbaugh's team was tested in a big way tonight in Lincoln but they showed resilience and hung on to pick up another big road win against a much-improved Nebraska squad.

    As Michigan heads into its bye weekend, they're pretty healthy, undefeated, confident and preparing for a bad team in Northwestern. That's just about a perfect storm with a huge in-state matchup against Michigan State looming. Look ahead as far as you want because right now, U-M is 6-0 and eyeing a top-five ranking.

    jim harbaugh nebraska
    Football

    Post Game Discussion: Michigan Hangs On To Beat Nebraska

    41 seconds ago
    gemon green nikhai hill green nebraska
    Football

    Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Survives In Lincoln

    52 minutes ago
    nebraska scott frost jim harbaugh
    Football

    Michigan Football Game Preview Hub: Nebraska

    11 hours ago
    jim harbaugh
    Football

    Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For No. 9 Michigan at Nebraska

    13 hours ago
    adrian martinez
    Football

    Make Your Pick: Michigan at Nebraska

    16 hours ago
    episode 64 adrian martinez jim harbaugh
    Football

    A Deep Dive Into Nebraska, Over/Unders, Specific Predictions For Tomorrow, Picking Against The Spreads

    Oct 8, 2021
    roman wilson
    Football

    Roman Wilson's Status For Nebraska

    Oct 8, 2021
    nebraska memorial stadium
    Football

    Shots Fired

    Oct 8, 2021