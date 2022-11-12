New Week, Same Story; No. 3 Michigan Rolls To 10-0

Other than run the ball with effort and effective success, Michigan didn't do much that stuck out in its game against Nebraska. Still, the end result is 34-3 and the Wolverines are now 10-0. In honor of U-M pounding the ball and eating clock, I'm going to complete this breakdown with as few words as possible.

Three Up

Blake Corum...again

Same story, different week and opponent. Corum is a Heisman candidate and has a legitimate shot at winning as he continues to add on to his impressive totals. Today, he carried it 28 times for 162 yards and a score. Next.

Michigan defense...again

The Michigan defense is really starting to earn its keep as one of the best units in the country. Each week Jesse Minter's group does a few special things while holding the other team to virtually no production. Tonight, the Huskers had just 146 yards of offense and scored just 3 points. That's going to work 99% of the time and this year so far, it's been 100% of the time.

Red Zone offense

Nebraska isn't good in the Red Zone giving up scores to its opponents at nearly an 88% clip. Michigan gladly took advantage scoring touchdowns on three of its four trips. It should've had a shot at a fourth, but horrible clock management by Jim Harbaugh before the half forced U-M into a field goal try.

Three Down

First half clock management

As mentioned above, Jim Harbaugh's clock management before halftime was horrendous. The Wolverines took over on their own 33-yard line with 4:05 left in the first half and still possessed all three timeouts. The Wolverines ran the ball at will, drove down and got into the Red Zone with ease. Once there, Harbaugh left the timeouts in his pocket as the clock ticked down. Harbaugh was even aggressively gesturing toward McCarthy to snap the ball as the clock ran instead of calling a timeout. The ball was finally snapped and McCarthy completed a short pass to Cornelius Johnson leaving just five seconds on the clock. Harbaugh then called a timeout, but there wasn't enough time left to do anything. The Wolverines were forced to kick a field goal, which Jake Moody made from 30 yards out. Harbaugh took the final two timeouts into the locker room.

Donovan Edwards

No one seems to know what happened to Edwards, but he barely played past the 1st quarter and carried the ball just two times for 13 yards. He seemed to be fine on the sidelines but never came back into the game.

Wide receivers/passing game

As always, here we are complaining about and criticizing Michigan's passing game after another huge win. But it feels warranted. Cornelius Johnson dropped what would've been a very tough catch to make. Ronnie Bell dropped a pretty simple crossing route. Andrel Anthony dropped a bit of a low ball. And at the end of the day, JJ McCarthy is just 8-of-17 for 129 yards and two touchdowns. It's not a bad stat line, but it certainly isn't impressive in any way. This just is what this team is. Ho hum. Beat Nebraska by 30. Will it be good enough to achieve what was achieved last year and potentially surpass that? We will see very soon.