WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Analyst Expects Michigan To Reload Along The Offensive Line

Jake Sage

Michigan's offensive line was decimated in the offseason with the departure of four seniors, but optimism is high that the Wolverines will reload in 2020, featuring a cadre of top recruits now matriculating in their second or third year in the program under the direction of position coach Ed Warinner. 

“I’m biased,” said former Michigan right tackle Rueben Riley. “I think Michigan is the original O-Line U. I think that’s who we are, and we are returning to that former glory.

“That was part of the draw for me coming to Michigan and seeing all of those that came before me. 

"I hope that there are some young guys out there in high school, looking at [redshirt sophomore tackles] Jaylen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes and just saw what [2020 NFL Draft picks] Jon Runyan, Ben Bredeson, Michael Onwenu, and Cesar Ruiz did and say, 'You know what that’s where I want to go. I want to follow in those footsteps.'”

In his radio appearance on WTKA's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" July 9, Riley went into great detail about his excitement over Mayfield and redshirt junior Andrew Stueber, who should anchor the right side of Michigan's line.  

The battle at center to replace Ruiz should be especially interesting in the preseason. Redshirt freshman Zach Carpenter was the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year in 2019 but like fifth-year senior Andrew Vastardis (originally a walk-on), Carpenter was lightly regarded coming out of high school, ranked the No. 554 player nationally by 247Sports.com.

Yet in a Michigan recruiting class that included four Top 250 offensive linemen, Carpenter appears the first ready to stand out. 

“He’s a guy that has a little following with him, and I think it's pivotal that he makes some noise this year somewhere," Riley said. "Whether it be an injury and stepping up and filling a role or outright winning a role. I would love to see him in his second year making a little bit of noise.”

With the success of the Glasgow brothers, along with players like RB Tru Wilson, DL Jess Speight, and others, walk-ons should not be taken lightly, and Vastardis has more game experience at center (nine games) than any other player on the Maize and Blue team. 

“Here is a non-scholarship guy who is making noise and maybe they missed the mark on him as far as his potential,” Riley said. “If there is a walk-on guy that is looking good enough to go out there and start and help the team, I don’t think you deny him his right. He’s put the work in and has done everything he’s had to do, so it’s time for him to get rewarded.”

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Examining Michigan's Options At RB And DB In 2021

Michigan is still looking to shore up the running back and defensive back spot in 2021, and U-M is trending positively with a pair of prospects at those positions.

Eric Rutter

by

MORandy

Opinion Roundtable: Discussing Our Top 25 Players Heading Into The 2020 Season

Michigan has a lot of talented players on its roster, but where they belong on a top 25 list is definitely up for debate.

BrandonBrown

Opinion Roundtable: How Will Michigan Do With Its New Nine-Game Schedule?

Since Michigan only has nine games on its schedule now, how does the season look?

BrandonBrown

by

CJK5H

OL Analyst Excited To See The Best Of Jalen Mayfield, Andrew Stueber In 2020

A three-year starter at Michigan, Rueben Riley is excited to see Jalen Mayfield and Andrew Stueber compete at their respective tackle and guard posts this fall.

Jake Sage

Five Questions We're Asking About Michigan's Big Ten-Only Schedule

Michigan will only face conference opponents in 2020, but what will it look like?

BrandonBrown

by

CJK5H

Impact And Analysis Of Xavier Worthy's Michigan Commitment

The Wolverines landed a commitment from wide receiver Xavier Worthy on Friday, and his pledge was big for Michigan for several reasons.

Eric Rutter

by

LoserProgram

Bobby Morrison Talks 1995 Season, Tom Brady, Why He Loves Recruiting

Longtime assistant coach Bobby Morrison (1988-2001) shared a number of great stories in his radio appearance this week.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

THE Game In September? Anything Is Possible In 2020

With the Big Ten announcement July 9 the conference would only play league games in 2020, there is a possibility THE Game could be played in September or October.

MichaelSpath

by

Buckeyeman

Xavier Worthy Goes Blue, Says Michigan Feels Like Home

Four-star wide receiver Xavier Worthy is one of the fastest players in the 2021 cycle, and the speedster announced earlier today that he will be playing college football at Michigan.

Eric Rutter

by

John Garcia Jr

Michigan not going to Washington is such a Bummer

The Big Ten announced today that teams would only play conference games effectively cancelling the game between Michigan and Washington.

BrandonBrown

by

Buckeyeman