Analyst Expects Michigan To Reload Along The Offensive Line

Michigan's offensive line was decimated in the offseason with the departure of four seniors, but optimism is high that the Wolverines will reload in 2020, featuring a cadre of top recruits now matriculating in their second or third year in the program under the direction of position coach Ed Warinner.

“I’m biased,” said former Michigan right tackle Rueben Riley. “I think Michigan is the original O-Line U. I think that’s who we are, and we are returning to that former glory.

“That was part of the draw for me coming to Michigan and seeing all of those that came before me.

"I hope that there are some young guys out there in high school, looking at [redshirt sophomore tackles] Jaylen Mayfield and Ryan Hayes and just saw what [2020 NFL Draft picks] Jon Runyan, Ben Bredeson, Michael Onwenu, and Cesar Ruiz did and say, 'You know what that’s where I want to go. I want to follow in those footsteps.'”

In his radio appearance on WTKA's "Inside the Huddle with Michael Spath" July 9, Riley went into great detail about his excitement over Mayfield and redshirt junior Andrew Stueber, who should anchor the right side of Michigan's line.

The battle at center to replace Ruiz should be especially interesting in the preseason. Redshirt freshman Zach Carpenter was the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year in 2019 but like fifth-year senior Andrew Vastardis (originally a walk-on), Carpenter was lightly regarded coming out of high school, ranked the No. 554 player nationally by 247Sports.com.

Yet in a Michigan recruiting class that included four Top 250 offensive linemen, Carpenter appears the first ready to stand out.

“He’s a guy that has a little following with him, and I think it's pivotal that he makes some noise this year somewhere," Riley said. "Whether it be an injury and stepping up and filling a role or outright winning a role. I would love to see him in his second year making a little bit of noise.”

With the success of the Glasgow brothers, along with players like RB Tru Wilson, DL Jess Speight, and others, walk-ons should not be taken lightly, and Vastardis has more game experience at center (nine games) than any other player on the Maize and Blue team.

“Here is a non-scholarship guy who is making noise and maybe they missed the mark on him as far as his potential,” Riley said. “If there is a walk-on guy that is looking good enough to go out there and start and help the team, I don’t think you deny him his right. He’s put the work in and has done everything he’s had to do, so it’s time for him to get rewarded.”