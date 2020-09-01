SI.com
WolverineDigest
Discussing Michigan's Preseason AP Rank, Biggest Competition in 2020

BrandonBrown

Michigan checked in at No. 16 in the Associated Press' preseason top 25, which feels about right. Sure, Michigan is replacing a lot, but it's hard to envision them moving up or down much. Could they go five spots in either direction? Maybe, but 16 feels pretty good and since Jim Harbaugh has been in Ann Arbor, that's about where U-M always is.

Ohio State checked in at No. 2, behind only Clemson. Ohio State is definitely Michigan's biggest rival historically, but are the Buckeyes Michigan's biggest competition in 2020?

Eric Rutter and myself discuss those topics and a bit more with Genna Rose as college football draws nearer.  

