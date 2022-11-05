Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Rutgers

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines are looking to get to 9-0 this week and no one really expects a 4-4 Rutgers team to keep that from happening. However, Rutgers played Michigan tough in Ann Arbor last year and does seem to be pretty solid against the run, which is obviously what Michigan loves to do. The Wolverines are favored by a whopping 25.5 points on the road but you never know how the ball will bounce away from the friendly confines of The Big House. Here are some things that very well could happen against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday night.

1. JJ McCarthy will only throw one touchdown

McCarthy is capable of doing whatever you want him to at the quarterback position. So far in 2022, he just hasn't been called on to do a whole lot. McCarthy has thrown one or zero touchdowns five times this year and only has 10 touchdowns on the season in eight games of action. He's clearly talented enough to throw it around the lot, he just doesn't have to, and I think that'll continue against Rutgers.

2. Donovan Edwards will score a touchdown

In some ways, Edwards is a lot like McCarthy. He has all the ability in the world, he just isn't called upon much playing behind Blake Corum. He also missed two games due to injury earlier this season but if he gets touches, he produces. He's got four scores on the season and went off against Penn State for 173 yards and two touchdowns. The different in that one — he carried it 16 times, which his high for the season. If he touches the ball enough, he'll make his way into the end zone.

3. Will Johnson will get his first career interception

With Gemon Green out after being assaulted by several Michigan State Spartans last weekend in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, Johnson is likely in line to get his first career start. He's played a decent amount of snaps this season and has acquitted himself nicely. With a full slate of playing time on the horizon, he's going to get some opportunities. He's long, sticky, athletic and physical. If Rutgers decides to test him, he's going to take one away.

4. Michigan will not turn the ball over

Michigan has only turned the ball over five times this year. JJ McCarthy has always been a gunslinger but this year he has not taken many risks and doesn't throw the ball where he should. Blake Corum is as solid as they come and flat out doesn't fumble the ball. The rest of Michigan's skill guys are also strong with the football and have a knack for taking care of it. Rutgers does have 11 takeaways on the season, but I think Michigan will prioritize taking care of the ball against a scrappy bunch of Scarlet Knights in their house.

5. Michigan won't cover the spread

I do think Michigan will win and rather easily, but the spread is large for an away game against a scrappy team who will go all out to beat the No. 5 team in the country. My prediction is 31-10, which is obviously a convincing, three-touchdown win, but won't cover the spread. As gamblers nationwide will remind Michigan fans, the Wolverines are typically strong at covering. That trend dates back to Bo Schembechler, continued through the Lloyd Carr era and seems to be sticking around under Jim Harbaugh. At the end of the day, a win is a win, and I do think Michigan will win rather easily, but it won't be by at least 26.