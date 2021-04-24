JUST IN: Xavier Worthy Finds New Home

The roller coaster ride of Michigan's recruitment of Xavier Worthy ended in Worthy requesting a release from his national letter of intent. On Saturday, Worthy announced that he would be joining the Texas Longhorns - a destination that was long rumored even after Worthy had officially signed with Michigan.

If you followed Xavier Worthy's recruitment, you know that this one never felt like a sure thing - even after he signed his NLI to play at Michigan. The highly-rated wideout from California initially announced his commitment to Michigan, then waivered when Alabama made a strong run at him, then reaffirmed his commitment to Michigan shortly before national signing day.

The rollercoaster ride didn't stop there.

Rumors began to circulate around social media that Worthy was once again wavering on his commitment to Michigan even after signing his LOI. Additionally, there was also speculation that there were issues with Michigan's admissions process that prevented Worthy from enrolling early - leading to more questions about his future with Michigan. Another big blow came when standout athlete Giles Jackson, ,a guy who helped recruit Worthy to Michigan, entered his name into the transfer portal and recently announced his commitment to Washington.

Regardless of what ultimately led to Worthy's departure, the harsh reality is that the Wolverines lost out on a tremendous talent.