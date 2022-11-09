Skip to main content

WATCH: Video Shows Zak Zinter Destroying Defenders

As a key piece of Michigan's impressive offensive line, junior Zak Zinter has established himself as one of the most dominant right guards in college football - and this video shows why.

If you turn on any of the sports networks after a long day of football, the likelihood of seeing highlights of offensive lineman is minimal at best. While the success of any offense certainly begins with the big men up front, the reality is that the skill players get most of the attention on the highlight reels. 

Not this time.

On Tuesday, a video surfaced of Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter from the Penn State game Oct. 15, 2022. In the clip, Zinter pretty much looks like a grown man playing football against children - easily tossing aside two helpless Nittany Lion defenders.

With that type of dominance, it's no wonder that the Wolverines had two running backs with over 150 yards in that contest. Sophomore running back Donovan Edwards finished with a career-best 173 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries, while junior running back Blake Corum added 166 yards and another two touchdowns on 28 carries. 

Zinter and the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines (9-0) now turn their full attention toward Nebraska (3-6) for this weekend's matchup in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines are 2-0 against the Cornhuskers with Jim Harbaugh as head coach, notching wins in 2018 (56-10) and 2021 (32-29). Michigan is currently at whopping 29.5 point favorite, with the over/under currently set at 49.5 points. The game kicks off this Saturday in Ann Arbor at 3:30 on ABC.

