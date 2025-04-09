Michigan freshman receiver shares jaw dropping jewelry acquisition on Instagram
Freshman wide receiver Andrew Marsh has been turning heads during Michigan Spring practices. Wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy spoke highly of both Marsh and fellow freshman receiver Jamar Browder saying, "You can see the talent, it's just a matter of us continuing to develop the guys."
The future looks bright for Marsh and his running mate, and it helps having an elite, generational, and physically gifted quarterback like Bryce Underwood throwing passes your way. The only thing that may be brighter than his future is the "ice" that Marsh recently acquired from renowned jeweler CtheJeweler. Marsh shared some of the pieces on his IG story and they are incredible to say the least.
On3 reported that Marsh has a likely NIL valuation in the $214,000 range, making a purchase like this very feasible for the young man.
This is just another example of how NIL has changed the college sports landscape. A decade ago, if a player had shared something like this to their social media account the NCAA would have swooped in overnight and sanctioned everything. They would have hammered the school, suspended the player, and took to the media to justify their moral high ground in pursuit of saving amateur athletics. NIL has changed all of that, and the NCAA no longer has a say for how an athlete uses their name, image, and likeness to earn funds. Apparently, Marsh has done quite well for himself in that respect.
