Dusty May speaks on Tre Donaldson transferring: 'It's complicated on a number of levels'
It sent some shockwaves around Ann Arbor when starting point guard Tre Donaldson hit the transfer portal. Donaldson came to Michigan when May became the head coach after playing two seasons at Auburn. He started all 37 games for Michigan and was one of the most relied-on players for the Wolverines. The junior point guard averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He also shot 37.5% from deep.
But after the season, the Wolverines gained a commitment from North Carolina point guard Elliot Cadeau, and Donaldson entered the portal and signed with Miami.
Speaking to Sam Webb on 'The Michigan Insider' on Wednesday, Dusty May talked about managing the new-era of college basketball, the salary cap, and how players are affected by the transfer portal.
"It's complicated on a number of levels," said May. "You're managing a salary pool, managing a cap, we're managing a roster. We knew the Elliot Cadeau thing happened quickly and had some deep relationships with his circle. When certain players come in, it automatically raises red flags with other guys. It's always impactful.
"Just like every single player you get out of the portal, it might impact someone else on your roster. It happens all over the country. When one guy comes in, another guy might come out. It's just part of it. Our job is always to do the best job for the University of Michigan. Their job is to put themselves in the position for their long-term success."
With the emergence of freshman LJ Cason, incoming five-star freshman Trey McKenney, and the addition of Cadeau, the Michigan backcourt was getting a little full. Donadson, for his long-term potential, needed the ball in his hands as a point guard. But Cadeau will likely be that primary ball-handler next season, and Donaldson felt like he needed to look elsewhere.
"Tre can play both," May said. "Tre is strong enough and athletic enough that he could play the '3' if needed. I can't speak for Tre, obviously, for his long-term potential he needed the ball in his hands more than half the game, more than third of the game -- whatever the case. So, I grew very close to Tre, he did a lot for us. He played really, really well.
"So that's the toughest part of this era. It's always influx. Once again, very, very appreciative of what he did for me, for us, for all of the Michigan fans, and people who enjoy watching us play... This is just the new climate of college basketball.."
