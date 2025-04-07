What makes Michigan football so excited about 4-star freshman CB Shamari Earls
After losing starters Will Johnson and Aamir Hall from last year's team, Michigan is going to look a little different at the corner spot. The Wolverines return both Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill, but Michigan's one-time deep position will have some fresh faces. One player who could see the field relatively soon is four-star freshman, Shamari Earls. The 6-2 corner out of Virginia committed to both South Carolina and Georgia before finalizing a decision with Michigan.
Secondary coach LaMar Morgan reminded people that Earls is coming off of an injury-plagued season. Earls didn't get a chance to play his senior year at Thomas Dale due to an injury, but Morgan said Earls is getting better every day and he's excited to see Earls on the field in 2025.
"I think Shamari has done a good job of getting here in January, trying to put it all together," Morgan said of the young freshman. "You know, he didn't play his senior season, got hurt in preseason as a senior. So, it's been a lot on him. I think he's been pushing through. He's a tough kid, his parents, former in the military, both of them. So, I think that kid is just -- he's a pleaser, asking all the right questions. Trying to get better each and every day.
"So, I think it's a lot on Shamari. Just, you know, he has a lot of confidence in himself, but he also doesn't want to let anybody down. Doesn't want to let us down, doesn't want to head coach down, doesn't want to let Michigan down. He just puts a lot of pressure on himself, which is -- it's a good trade if he can balance it all. But I'm excited about Shamari."
But what makes Morgan so excited about Earls? The 88th-ranked player in the 2025 cycle has fantastic length for corner and his size could make him Michigan's next great defensive back. But as a true freshman, there will be a learning curve and Morgan said he's still trying to figure everything out.
"Yeah, Shamari is a tall, long guy," Morgan said. "I think Michigan -- every year for the last couple years has at least had one or two guys that way. So, I think the combination of being over 6'1", around 200 pounds, and also ran in the 10s in high school allows him to be a unique player. He's kind of like Bambi sometimes because he's just so long and he has to figure it out. But I'm really excited about him."
While Morgan might have shown some restraint talking about Earls, wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy gushed over what he's seen from the highly-touted freshman. Seeing his receivers going up against the DBs every practice, Bellamy said Earls is one player who has really stood out this spring.
"But let me tell you who I mentioned to Coach Morgan the other day: Shamari Earls, a freshman from Virginia," Bellamy said. "He’s a long, sticky corner -- eally skilled. Those types of body types, built a little longer than Will Johnson -- those guys give receivers problems. Even if you beat them initially, they can recover with their length and athleticism. He’s a kid we’re expecting big things from. And obviously, his recruitment -- everybody in the nation wanted him. And you can see why. Think he’s going to be a really good player."
Fans in attendance can see Michigan in action on April 19 during its Spring Game.
