Michigan’s Greatest Game Against Each 2026 Opponent: Weeks 11-13

Michigan faces a gauntlet down the home stretch of its 2026 season, playing a pair of Pac-12 turned Big Ten challengers before heading to Columbus for the biggest game of any Wolverine season.

With a pair of newly minted in-conference matchups and The Game to reflect upon to wrap up this series, what are Michigan’s greatest ever games against Oregon, UCLA, and Ohio State?

Michigan @ Oregon, November 14

Sep. 10, 2003: #13 Michigan 27, #22 Oregon 31

Oregon - Michigan games these days have something romantic about them. Two dominant regional powers carrying national renown who had historically rarely crossed paths now square off as mighty in-conference foes. However, of the few all-time matchups played between the Wolverines and Ducks, only one wasn’t decided by two or more scores. Unfortunately for Michigan fans, the one nail biter this helmet matchup has produced went the wrong way.

In 2003, Michigan steamrolled their first three opponents. Central Michigan and Houston fell easily, and a 38-0 spanking of 15th-ranked Notre Dame in week three firmly announced the Wolverine presence. The season was off and rolling, but then Michigan headed west, trekking out to Eugene.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was a high scoring affair, and, in a largely evenly matched contest, bizarre special teams plays decided the day.

First, an Oregon punt return touchdown crystallized a dynamite second frame in which the hosts hung 21 unanswered points on the hapless Wolverines. Then, just as Michigan had nearly eliminated their deficit, the Ducks blocked a punt and returned that for a touchdown as well.

Despite a valiant Wolverine second half effort, those daggers and a hot-and-cold offense doomed the favored guests, leading to the first blemish on a strong campaign.

Michigan vs UCLA, November 21

Sep. 23, 1989: #5 Michigan 24, #24 UCLA 23

Michigan versus UCLA is a classic matchup. First playing in the 1950s, these two danced around each other down the back half of the 20th century, playing at least once every decade through the 2000s. And while ten of the eleven matchups between midwestern mettle and Hollywood glitz have provided comfortable Wolverine wins or narrow Bruin triumphs, the 1989 collision featured drama in spades which Michigan fans could savor.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The week before the game, Michigan had lost a 1 vs. 2 season opener against Notre Dame in monsoon conditions, and they traveled to Pasadena facing a ranked UCLA squad in a prove-it spot.

They entered half down 14-6, briefly won the lead, yet, deep into the fourth, were again staring up at an eight point deficit. Then, when a stalled-out Wolverine drive resulted in a punt with less than five minutes remaining, Michigan seemed fated for an 0-2 start to Bo Schembechler’s final season.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But then David Key forced a fumble and the Wolverines roared back. Michigan stormed downfield to score, recovered an onside kick after failing to convert a two-point conversion, and, with one tick on the clock remaining, kicked through a game-winning field goal from 43-yards out.

Michigan won their next nine games and the Big Ten title, this game jumpstarting a fitting parting act under their legendary coach.

Michigan @ Ohio State, November 28

Nov. 25, 1995: #18 Michigan 31, #2 Ohio State 23

With shoutouts to 1969, 1997, 2021, and 2024 for the Wolverines' unexpected, underdog, or championship defining moments against the Buckeyes in those years’ triumphs, the greatest encapsulation of Michigan might and their antagonistic abhorrence aimed at Ohio State came in the 1995 edition of ‘The Game.’

It was Lloyd Carr’s first season at the helm, and Michigan was in the midst of their foil era, persistently undermining John Cooper and the oft-favored Buckeyes in the ‘90s. In 1995, Michigan had compiled a strong, if imperfect, body of work headed into the final matchup of their regular season. Though three conference losses had dropped their ranking to the low teens, this Wolverine squad was talented and well equipped for their showdown with second ranked, national-championship aspiring Ohio State when they came into town.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes featured a bevy of NFL talent and the eventual Heisman winner, but Michigan had Tim Biakabutuka. Biakabutuka ran rampant, amassing 313 yards of ground offense in a breathtaking feat of individual excellence. Buoyed by the explosive running attack, Michigan pushed their lead to 31-15 in the fourth quarter and foiled any Ohio State comeback machinations with stout defensive play.

As a spoiler, this was perhaps Michigan’s greatest ever trick pulled against the Buckeyes, but it is Biakabutuka’s record-setting effort and the context of a new coach upholding Wolverine dominance over Ohio State that transform this upset into Michigan’s greatest game against Ohio State.