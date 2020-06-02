Michigan Makes Cut For Xavier Worthy And Omarion Cooper

While Michigan gained a 2021 pledge from offensive tackle Tristan Bounds yesterday, the Wolverines also made the cut for a pair of highly coveted prospects as well.

Xavier Worthy, who is a four-star wide receiver from Fresno (Calif.) Central East, has long held Michigan in high esteem after earning an offer from the Wolverines in late February. Since that time, Worthy has stayed in close communication with U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. In fact, Harbaugh has taken part of several FaceTime calls with Worthy since his offer.

As part of these calls, Worthy has learned how he would fit into the future Michigan offense. At 6-1 and 164 pounds, Worthy is a field-stretching wide out that has a special brand of top-end speed. This trait allows for Worthy to keep safeties honest and to punish those that do not respect his quickness.

Currently, Michigan holds a commitment from 2021 Clayton (Ohio) Northmont three-star wise receiver Markus Allen. While Allen is a big-bodied prospect that can make an impact in the red zone and outside the hashmarks, Allen poses a different threat, one where he can take the top off the defense on any given play. And considering Gattis’ speed in space mantra, this trait is very much needed moving forward.

Michigan was named to Worthy’s top six, but other schools listed include Oregon, Auburn, Georgia, LSU and Alabama. Out of that group, only Oregon offered Worthy before Michigan came into that pictured, and since that time Worthy has continued to sing the Wolverines’ praises.

“The offense they run, it’s like NFL-based,” Worthy told Wolverine Digest. “I think it would prepare me for the NFL the way I’d want it to.”

Previously, Worthy was planning on taking an official visit to Michigan in June, but the NCAA has since extended the recruiting dead period until after July.

“Michigan was a school I liked since I was a kid,” Worthy said. “It was a dream school. It was one of my favorite schools growing up.”

Last year, Worthy registered 995 receiving yards on 55 receptions for 16 touchdowns. Michigan is hoping to tap into this production down the line. It is currently unknown when Worthy is looking to commit, but almost every 2021 prospect has moved up their timeline in lieu of the coronavirus quarantine.

Also on Monday, Michigan received even more positive news when Lehigh Acres (Fla.) Lehigh Senior four-star cornernack Omarion Cooper out Michigan into his top six as well. Along with Michigan, Cooper identified South. Carolina, Texas, Louisville, Penn State and Florida State as other schools in his top group.

Standing at 6-0 and 170 pounds, Cooper is a strong press-man corner who also has the ability to play off in zone coverage. Cooper shows fluid hips, and he can track a receiver well deep into the secondary.

Michigan offered Cooper back on February 12, and he feels favorably enough about the Wolverines to include U-M in his top group.

Right now, Michigan currently has one cornerback commit in Ja’Den McBurrows, but the staff is looking for two pledges at the position for 2021.

Which prospect do you think is most likely to drop for the Wolverines? If Cooper and Worthy both commit to Michigan, they could guard each other in practice. Who would you expect to win in a one-on-one? Let us know?