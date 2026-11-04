Michigan NFL Stock Report: Prospects Make Progress Despite Small Margin of Victory

The Michigan Wolverines improved their record to 5-3 on Saturday, defeating the Rutgers Scarlet Knights by a fairly uninspiring final score of 28-21. The single-possession margin of victory against one of the worst Power Four programs doesn't necessarily reflect the individual performances for Michigan, however. At least by some measures, the offense had its best outing since the start of Big Ten play, while the defense made enough plays to ultimately seal the outcome.

As with any contest involving the Wolverines, NFL teams undoubtedly had multiple sets of eyes monitoring the individual performances.

Enow Etta (DT) - Stock Up

True nose tackles rarely generate a lot of draft attention, and senior Enow Etta only played sparingly before 2026. However, since moving into a starting role this season, he has held his own as a two-gapping run defender. On the year, Etta now has nine "stops" -- Pro Football Focus' metric for quality tackles -- which ranks second among the team's interior defensive linemen.

But Etta's draft stock will depend greatly on his ability to generate at least some pressure. In that area, he had his finest game of the season as a pass rusher. Pro Football Focus charts him with a sack and two total pressures, each his best mark of 2026 so far. Michigan hasn't produced a nose tackle that came off the board as a top-100 pick since Kenneth Grant in 2025, and Etta still has a way to go before entering that conversation. Still, Saturday's contest represents progress.

Blake Frazier (OT) - Stock Down

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Michigan offensive lineman Blake Frazier (77) warms up ahead of the game between Michigan and Penn State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In general, the Michigan offensive line has not performed up to expectations this season. That doesn't bode well for Blake Frazier, the draft-eligible offensive tackle who still hasn't put it together on a consistent basis. This past weekend, he allowed multiple pressures, and his run blocking graded even worse than his pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus. Granted, the Wolverines racked up 161 rushing yards, but that came over 45 attempts. That lack of efficiency continues to bog down the offense and will negatively affect the draft stock of all the prospects along the O-line.

Jyaire Hill (CB) - Stock Up

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) talks to fans after the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In a certain sense, Jyaire Hill had a quiet day at the office. On Saturday, Rutgers quarterback AJ Surace only targeted Hill once, an incompletion in the direction of wide receiver Vernon Allen III. But a cornerback scaring an opponent from testing him remains an impressive feat, as Hill played 43 total snaps in Piscataway, almost exactly half of which came in coverage. Few corners offer his impressive size (6-foot-1, 200 pounds), and now, he seems to know how to use that length to his advantage.

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