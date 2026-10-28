Michigan NFL Stock Report: Wolverines Defenders Continue Upward Trend

On Saturday, the Michigan Wolverines lost 13-6 to the Indiana Hoosiers in the Big House. The Wolverines delivered an excellent defensive performance, keeping the defending champions out of the end zone until overtime. However, a less-than-pedestrian performance by the Tommy Carr-led offense ultimately did in Michigan, which has now dropped three of its last four games.

Still, any contest involving Michigan will draw significant attention from NFL scouts.

Zeke Berry (CB) - Stock Up

Senior cornerback Zeke Berry hasn't featured on recent editions of the Michigan NFL Stock Report. However, after a superlative performance against Indiana, he has forced his way into the conversation. Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover targeted Berry five times on Saturday. Those throws resulted in just two completions for 16 yards, with the corner recording a pass breakup and an interception. More impressive still, all five of those plays came with Berry covering Nick Marsh, a future NFL wide receiver and likely early round draft pick.

The @UMichFootball defense comes up with the PICK!



Josh Hoover is intercepted for the first time this year@wendys pic.twitter.com/c1KB0oB4tI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2026

Berry has average size for his position (a listed height and weight of 5-foot-11 and 188 pounds, respectively). He also doesn't offer the top-shelf athleticism that other members of the Michigan secondary bring to the table. Still, Berry has a chance to push his way up draft boards if he continues to display the kind of ball skills he did against the Hoosiers.

Jordan Marshall (RB) - Stock Down

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against Indiana during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At least this season, Jordan Marshall hasn't looked as uninspiring as a ball carrier as he did against Indiana. According to Pro Football Focus, he didn't force a single missed tackle on Saturday. For context, he has produced at least one in every previous game in which he played at least as many offensive snaps (17). For a thickly built running back like Marshall, that should not happen.

Granted, the Michigan offensive line didn't give him much help. Marshall averaged just 2.2 yards per carry this past weekend. While that represents his lowest mark of the year by over half a yard, he averaged 2.08 yards after contact per carry. Essentially, Marshall's blockers provided him with almost zero open space before he had to begin creating on his own. That held true as well for freshman Savion Hiter, who recorded all 15 of his rushing yards after contact.

Still, Michigan expects more of Marshall at this point in his tenure.

Jyaire Hill (CB) - Stock Up

Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill (0) blocks a pass intended for Indiana wide receiver Charlie Becker (80) during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jyaire Hill didn't have as many splash plays as his aforementioned fellow defensive back, but only barely. The Hoosiers targeted him six times. Only one of those passes turned into a completion, and it went for only 4 yards. The rest fell incomplete, with Hill recording PBUs on two of them.

That type of performance typifies Hill on his best days. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound cornerback has the rare combination of elite size and robust physical tools that Michigan's secondary hasn't seen since Will Johnson. That doesn't mean Hill plays to that standard regularly, but his ceiling remains considerably high.

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