3 Instant Takeaways From Michigan's Disheartening Overtime Loss to Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It was never going to be easy. Michigan hosted Indiana and the Wolverines were the underdog. The Hoosiers suffered their first loss last weekend to Ohio State and it was the first loss under Curt Cignetti since the College Football Playoff back in 2024.

Indiana came into the Big House hungry and wanting to win. But the Wolverines' defense had something to say about that. If Indiana thought it struggled last week — it really struggled against Michigan.

Michigan would kick a field goal as time expired to tie the Hoosiers up at six-all. The game went into overtime. The Hoosiers struck first in two plays for a touchdown. The Wolverines couldn't capitalize and suffered their third loss of the season, losing 13-6.

Jason Beck lost Michigan the game

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Another game, more issues with the offense. As I've been saying, it doesn't matter who starts at quarterback for Michigan — there are bigger issues. And the biggest issue is Jason Beck, and that was more than apparent on Saturday against Indiana.

The Wolverines opted to start Tommy Carr against the Hoosiers and he made his first start against one of the top defenses in the country. But Beck did little to nothing to help his young signal-caller. Michigan struggled to run the football, and when the Wolverines did find some traction up the middle, Beck threw in the perimeter run game. That didn't work.

But maybe the worst call of them all came in the third quarter when Michigan had the ball on Indiana's two-yard line on third down. Instead of pounding the rock up the middle twice, or using Bryce Underwood to sneak it, Beck opted to run a naked bootleg, which resulted in a sack.

Not only did Carr take a sack, but Trey Butkowski missed his second field goal of the day. Nothing to show for the Wolverines' stellar drive in the third quarter. Kyle Whittingham loves Beck, and there is no denying he had success at both New Mexico and Utah, but this is Big Ten football. Beck hasn't adjusted, and there is a clear denominator.

Too many freshman mistakes were made

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This was the worry when Tommy Carr got the nod to start for Michigan this week. Of course, Carr earned it and Michigan had no choice but to start its true freshman against the Hoosiers after he sparked Michigan's offense last week against Penn State.

However, on top of making his first career start, Carr had several true freshman moments against one of the top defenses in the country in Indiana. Carr fumbled a speed option pitch to Savion Hiter in Michigan's territory. Carr panicked when the defense caved on him and tried to pitch it late.

He threw into triple coverage toward JJ Buchanan that was picked off, and then as the second quarter was winding down, Carr took a 12-yard sack in a situation that couldn't have it. Kicker Trey Butkowski missed the following field goal.

Carr showed sparks, though. While he had some happy feet at times, he hung in the pocket and delivered a few nice throws. His best play of the day came on Michigan's final drive where he avoided a sack and found Channing Goodwin going to the left side of the field and connected on a must-have first down.

It's unclear what Michigan will do going forward, but it's likely that Carr gets the nod against a lesser Rutgers team to see how he does.

Defense continues to shine

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The Michigan offense is inept right now, but that's the case for the Wolverines' defense. There was only one reason Michigan was in a one-score game in the fourth quarter: because of Michigan's defense.

Ohio State showed a blueprint last week against Indiana: pressuring Josh Hoover. And that's what Jay Hill had his dominant unit doing on Saturday. Hoover was rattled from the jump and John Henry Daley and Co. wreaked havoc off the edge. On top of that, Hoover threw his first interception of the season. Zeke Berry picked him off and that led to a Michigan field goal.

Hoover threw for just 81 yards against the Wolverines. After struggling last weekend, both Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry answered the call this week against two of the elite wide receivers in the Big Ten. Charlie Becker and Nick Marsh were covered on Saturday.

The Wolverines have a top-five defense in the country, and it's shame it's not being used better.

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