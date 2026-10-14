Michigan NFL Stock Report: Wolverines Return From Bye Week With Questions To Answer
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The Michigan Wolverines have lost two straight games, and their season appears to be on the brink. Still, their top draft-eligible players have plenty at stake in the eyes of NFL talent evaluators. Those prospects can start to improve their outlook this Saturday, when Michigan hosts the Penn State Nittany Lions.
But before that happens, let's review the stock of Michigan's notable draft-eligible players.
Jordan Marshall (RB) - Stock Down
The raw numbers from Jordan Marshall's last outing look respectable -- 10 carries for 50 yards and a touchdown -- but his performance raises some concerns nonetheless. On a key third-and-short situation on Michigan's opening drive, Marshall took a direct snap and lost yardage.
He also doesn't display the same degree of burst or decisiveness that made him so effective during his sophomore season (150 carries for 932 yards and 10 touchdowns). Michigan might not have a viable alternative as the lead ball carrier at the moment, but Marshall looks like a shell of his former self, at least so far in 2026.
John Henry Daley (EDGE) - Stock Up
In Michigan's last game, John Henry Daley continued to build off his strong start to the season. The Utah transfer continues to provide strong run support, helping limit Minnesota to a pedestrian 3.2 yards per attempt on the ground. Daley also added to his pressure total, which now stands at a team-best 12, according to Pro Football Focus. If the Wolverines have any hope of bouncing back during the second half of the season, Daley will have to remain a field-tilting player.
Blake Frazier (OT) - Stock Down
Blake Frazier's up-and-down season continued against the Golden Gophers. Pro Football Focus only charted Frazier for one QB hit in the game. However, that hit proved particularly disastrous, as it led to Bryce Underwood's second interception of the game.
Whether the missed assignment falls on Frazier or tight end Zack Marshall, working toward the right as part of the split-zone action, remains unclear. Still, those protection blunders can lead to catastrophic mistakes, as that play illustrated.
Jyaire Hill (CB) - Stock Up
Jyaire Hill, Michigan's lengthy boundary corner, remains a major asset for the defense. The Golden Gophers largely tried to avoid him, with quarterback Drake Lindsay attempting just two passes in Hill's direction, including a throw technically behind the line of scrimmage. Hill's unusual size (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) also helps him moonlight in other roles, including as a pass rusher (he registered as many pressures as Daley in Week 5).
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Jason B. Hirschhorn is an award-winning sportswriter and member of both the Pro Football Writers of America and the Football Writers Association of America. He is a co-founder of The Leap, a Green Bay Packers newsletter. His work has also appeared at NFL.com, SB Nation, Sports Illustrated, and other major outlets.Follow by_JBH