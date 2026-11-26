Saturday is almost upon us. As soon as you finish your first plate of Thanksgiving dinner, all eyes will be shifting toward the showdown in Columbus. Yes, Michigan and Ohio State will play in what is the greatest rivalry in all of sports on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the stakes for this game are as low as they ever have been. Michigan is eliminated from any postseason discussion. Ohio State is a playoff longshot, and any run at the postseason appears unlikely for them.

Both head coaches could be coaching for their respective jobs, but that’s a subplot and may not even come to fruition.

The game will still happen. It still matters. It’s still important to beat your biggest rival. That will be true no matter how much college football changes in the years to come.

Who are the most important players for when Michigan takes on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday? We have a few ideas.

5 Rod Moore

The three-time captain will be playing in his final version of The Game. He has never lost when he’s been on the field. His first appearance came in 2021 where Rod Moore helped Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo punish CJ Stroud to the tune of a 42-27 victory in a snowy version of The Big House.

His next game against Ohio State in Ann Arbor saw him make one of the biggest plays in the history of the rivalry.

Rod Moore’s interception to finish off Michigan’s 30-24 victory had massive ramifications behind it. Without it, Michigan does not go to the Big Ten title game. They don’t win a national title, and in the eyes of those in Columbus the last two wins would have been proven to be illegitimate.

ROD MOORE SEALS THE DEAL WITH A INTERCEPTION AND SENDS MICHIGAN TO THE BIG TEN CHAMPIONSHIP VS. IOWA!!! #GoBlue @SSN_Michigan pic.twitter.com/skcJYZMbJe — Sidelines - Big Ten (@SSN_B1G) November 25, 2023

Now, Moore is playing in what is likely his final game as a Wolverine, and it’s against a team he’s never lost to.

The legacies of those who are undefeated against Ohio State are unmatched. It’s one of the biggest badges of honor a Michigan player can wear. Moore has missed The Game each of the last two years, but he’s never lost when he’s on the field.

There’s little doubt he’ll want to keep that streak alive, and he’ll need to play a big part to do it. He’s going to be asked to play over the top of Jeremiah Smith a bunch. Can he make a big play or two against him?

4 Jyaire Hill

Speaking of guys who are going to be given the assignment of Jeremiah Smith. There are not any corners in the country that are capable to match up with Smith 1-on-1 for the duration of a game. Asking Hill to do so would be foolish. He is, however, the defensive back best equipped to help lock horns with the Heisman Trophy frontrunner.

Hill has size and a temper to match. Smith has shown a penchant for getting frustrated in some bigger moments, including the 2024 version of this matchup where he got into a shoving match on the sideline.

Hill is a pest in that way. That could be just as important as his coverage ability.

There will be times during the game where Jay Hill dials up pressure. That could leave Hill on an island. It’s important that Jyaire Hill helps his defensive coordinator in those spots by not getting beat for a big play.

3 Bryce Underwood

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Legacies are defined in this game, and Bryce Underwood was not good last year against Ohio State. Michigan’s offense could not get anything going, and they looked elementary level for most of the game.

Underwood has had a tumultuous season for the Wolverines this year, but will be the starting quarterback if he is healthy enough to go.

He could also be playing in his final game as a Michigan Wolverine. There are a lot of dominoes to fall between now and then, but Underwood could leave a lasting impression on this fanbase if he were to make up for last year’s debacle.

Underwood had a few nice moments against UCLA, but was too inconsistent. He was fortunate to not throw a game-ending interception against the Bruins last week.

He will need to be better this week. He cannot afford to turn the ball over like he did last week against UCLA late in the first half. He also cannot be too cautious to take away his ability to make some plays down the field.

Can he make a few plays with his legs as well?

2 Jay Hill

Jay Hill says he has a plan. Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth. That will be true on Saturday as well. Jeremiah Smith is going to make plays. There’s going to be times where coverage is perfect, but he makes the play anyway.

The key for Jay Hill is knowing when to adjust, and what he wants to stick with schematically.

Hill has been aggressive in sending pressure against opposing quarterbacks so far this season. Will he do that against Luke Fahey and leave his cornerbacks on an island against these talented receivers? That seems like a recipe for disaster if the pressure does not get home.

At the same time, there needs to be some calculated risk in order to make plays against this Ohio State offense.

Hill needs to strike the perfect balance.

1 Savion Hiter

Since 2001 whoever has won the rushing battle, has won the game. Savion Hiter has 100 yards rushing in each of the last two games. Michigan might get Jordan Marshall back for this game, but it should not matter. Hiter should be the starter. Hiter should be the one who receives the bulk of the carries.

If he has a big day, Michigan will have a chance to win. If he doesn’t, it’s hard to figure out how the Wolverines score.

HITER HOUSES IT 💥



Savion Hiter takes it 70 yards for the @UMichFootball TD.



Watch on FOX pic.twitter.com/np90VIK9xj — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 14, 2026

That’s a heavy burden to carry, and it’s not just on Hiter to do his job in that regard. It is, however, the truth. Michigan needs its star freshman to channel the ghosts of Hassan Haskins, Donovan Edwards, Blake Corum, and Kalel Mullings.



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