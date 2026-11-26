Michigan is looking for another major upset on the football field. This past weekend, the Wolverines ended UCLA's perfect season in Ann Arbor. It took three overtimes, but Michigan prevailed, beating the Bruins 18-16.

Now, the Wolverines head to Columbus for 'The Game'. There aren't any implications on the line in this year's edition of the game, aside from year-long bragging rights. Neither Michigan nor Ohio State is going to the Big Ten title game, or is either team making the College Football Playoff.

But both coaches are potentially coaching for their job. A large portion of Ohio State's fanbase isn't happy with Ryan Day. Kyle Whitthingam could be one-and-done in Ann Arbor, but a win over Ohio State would likely give him a second season — especially with Warde Manuel staying longer than expected as the AD.

On Wednesday night, Michigan released its initial injury report ahead of the Buckeyes' game. Several key players are listed on the report.

Michigan's initial injury report

OUT

WR JJ Buchanan

WR Braydon Alford

RB Micah Ka'apana

DE Julius Holly

OL Ace Hamilton

OL Andrew Sprague

Questionable

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

S Rod Moore

WR Andrew Marsh

LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng

QB Bryce Underwood

WR Jaylen Pile

RB Jordan Marshall

TE Jalen Hoffman

OL Brady Norton

OL Blake Frazier

DE John Henry Daley

Several key players could be game-time decisions

This is far from a good report for Michigan. And it starts at quarterback. On Monday, Kyle Whittingham said Bryce Underwood was going to be Michigan's starting quarterback for the Buckeyes' game. But a report came out later that he was battling a lower-body injury.

And it appears that was true. Underwood is listed as questionable and if it is a lower-body injury, you have to wonder how effective he might be in the run game for Michigan. Speaking of the run game, Jordan Marshall is once again listed as questionable. He missed last week against UCLA and Savion Hiter ran for 100 yards, proving he could be the bell-cow.

It's also notable that Andrew Marsh is listed as questionable for the second week in a row. He missed the UCLA game after serving a one-game suspension and Whittingham said the plan was for him to play this weekend against Ohio State.

Michigan hopes that both Rod Moore and John Henry Daley can suit up on the defensive side of the ball. Both players have been listed as questionable many weeks this season. Michigan's defense would be in trouble if it didn't have either one of these players on Saturday.

We will learn more as the week goes on regarding Michigan's injuries.

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