Michigan Offense Ranks No. 1 Nationally

The Wolverines have scored more points through the first three weeks of the season than any other team in college football.

The Michigan offense has gotten off to a red-hot start to begin the 2022 season. Over the last three weeks, the Wolverines have scored a grand total of 166 points - averaging a nation-best 55.3 points per game. 

InShot_20220917_201614494

Here's how the points total breaks down per player:

  • Blake Corum: 42 points
  • Jake Moody: 31 points
  • Roman Wilson: 18 points
  • Alex Orji: 12 points
  • Donovan Edwards: 12 points 
  • AJ Henning: 6 points
  • C.J. Stokes: 6 points
  • Cornelius Johnson: 6 points
  • DJ Turner: 6 points
  • Issiah Gash: 6 points
  • JJ McCarthy: 6 points
  • Leon Franklin: 6 points
  • Ronnie Bell: 6 points
  • Tommy Doman: 2 points
  • Rhett Andersen: 1 point

Here's where the Michigan offense ranks nationally in several other categories:

  • Touchdowns scored: No. 2 (22)
  • Passing Offense: No 41 (266.3 YPG)
  • Rushing Offense: No. 17 (231.3 YPG)
  • Red Zone Offense: Tied for first (1.000
  • Completion pct: No. 6 (.737)
  • First downs: No. 38 (74)
  • Third down conversion pct: No. 35 (.483)
  • Forth down conversion pct: Tied for first (1.000)

Team leaders in each offensive statistical category:

Passing: 

  • Passing ATT: JJ McCarthy, 34
  • Passing CMP: JJ McCarthy, 30
  • Passing YDS: JJ McCarthy, 473
  • Passing TDS: JJ McCarthy, 3 

Rushing:

  • Rushing ATT: Blake Corum, 34 
  • Rushing YDS: Blake Corum, 235
  • Rushing TDS: Blake Corum, 7

Receiving: 

  • Receptions: Ronnie Bell, 14
  • Receiving YDS: Ronnie Bell, 181
  • Receiving TDS: Roman Wilson, 2 

Kicking: 

  • Extra Points ATT: Moody, 19 
  • Extra Points Made: Moody, 19
  • Field Goals ATT: Moody, 5
  • Field Goals Made: Moody, 4
  • Total points: Moody, 31

InShot_20220918_015109855
InShot_20220917_210035486
msu-football-mel-tucker-2021
blake corum uconn
blake corum
Donovan Edwards
jim harbaugh jim mora
