Michigan Offense Ranks No. 1 Nationally

The Michigan offense has gotten off to a red-hot start to begin the 2022 season. Over the last three weeks, the Wolverines have scored a grand total of 166 points - averaging a nation-best 55.3 points per game.

Here's how the points total breaks down per player:

Blake Corum: 42 points

Jake Moody: 31 points

Roman Wilson: 18 points

Alex Orji: 12 points

Donovan Edwards: 12 points

AJ Henning: 6 points

C.J. Stokes: 6 points

Cornelius Johnson: 6 points

DJ Turner: 6 points

Issiah Gash: 6 points

JJ McCarthy: 6 points

Leon Franklin: 6 points

Ronnie Bell: 6 points

Tommy Doman: 2 points

Rhett Andersen: 1 point

Here's where the Michigan offense ranks nationally in several other categories:

Touchdowns scored: No. 2 (22)

Passing Offense: No 41 (266.3 YPG)

Rushing Offense: No. 17 (231.3 YPG)

Red Zone Offense: Tied for first (1.000

Completion pct: No. 6 (.737)

First downs: No. 38 (74)

Third down conversion pct: No. 35 (.483)

Forth down conversion pct: Tied for first (1.000)

Team leaders in each offensive statistical category:

Passing:

Passing ATT: JJ McCarthy, 34

Passing CMP: JJ McCarthy, 30

Passing YDS: JJ McCarthy, 473

Passing TDS: JJ McCarthy, 3

Rushing:

Rushing ATT: Blake Corum, 34

Rushing YDS: Blake Corum, 235

Rushing TDS: Blake Corum, 7

Receiving:

Receptions: Ronnie Bell, 14

Receiving YDS: Ronnie Bell, 181

Receiving TDS: Roman Wilson, 2

Kicking: