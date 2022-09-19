Michigan Offense Ranks No. 1 Nationally
The Wolverines have scored more points through the first three weeks of the season than any other team in college football.
The Michigan offense has gotten off to a red-hot start to begin the 2022 season. Over the last three weeks, the Wolverines have scored a grand total of 166 points - averaging a nation-best 55.3 points per game.
Here's how the points total breaks down per player:
- Blake Corum: 42 points
- Jake Moody: 31 points
- Roman Wilson: 18 points
- Alex Orji: 12 points
- Donovan Edwards: 12 points
- AJ Henning: 6 points
- C.J. Stokes: 6 points
- Cornelius Johnson: 6 points
- DJ Turner: 6 points
- Issiah Gash: 6 points
- JJ McCarthy: 6 points
- Leon Franklin: 6 points
- Ronnie Bell: 6 points
- Tommy Doman: 2 points
- Rhett Andersen: 1 point
Here's where the Michigan offense ranks nationally in several other categories:
- Touchdowns scored: No. 2 (22)
- Passing Offense: No 41 (266.3 YPG)
- Rushing Offense: No. 17 (231.3 YPG)
- Red Zone Offense: Tied for first (1.000
- Completion pct: No. 6 (.737)
- First downs: No. 38 (74)
- Third down conversion pct: No. 35 (.483)
- Forth down conversion pct: Tied for first (1.000)
Team leaders in each offensive statistical category:
Passing:
- Passing ATT: JJ McCarthy, 34
- Passing CMP: JJ McCarthy, 30
- Passing YDS: JJ McCarthy, 473
- Passing TDS: JJ McCarthy, 3
Rushing:
- Rushing ATT: Blake Corum, 34
- Rushing YDS: Blake Corum, 235
- Rushing TDS: Blake Corum, 7
Receiving:
- Receptions: Ronnie Bell, 14
- Receiving YDS: Ronnie Bell, 181
- Receiving TDS: Roman Wilson, 2
Kicking:
- Extra Points ATT: Moody, 19
- Extra Points Made: Moody, 19
- Field Goals ATT: Moody, 5
- Field Goals Made: Moody, 4
- Total points: Moody, 31