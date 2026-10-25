Michigan's PFF Grades, Snap Counts Prove Wolverines' Offense Isn't Getting Better

Michigan fell to 4-3 on Saturday after losing a 13-6 game in overtime to Indiana. The Wolverines missed two field goals and Tommy Carr turned the ball over twice. Despite benching Bryce Underwood, the offense saw no improvement.

The Wolverines actually outgained the Hoosiers on the day, but that's credit to the Michigan defense. Zeke Berry picked off Josh Hoover, which was Hoover's first interception of the season. Despite Michigan's excellent effort on the defensive side, it wasn't enough.

Michigan's offense continues to be a mess and Pro Football Focus' grades show that after the loss to IU.

Top 10 offensive players

WR Channing Goodwin - 70.1 grade RB Jordan Marshall - 64.9 TE Hogan Hansen - 61.9 WR JJ Buchanan - 61.6 C Jake Guarnera - 57.5 RG Brady Norton - 57.5 LT Evan Link - 57.3 LG Nathan Efobi - 57.3 WR Andrew Marsh - 56.8 RB Savion Hiter - 56.2

What snap counts say

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The Rhino haters won't like this stat, but Manuel Beigel played the most snaps (39) against Indiana than he had all season. If it felt like the Wolverines were running six linemen on the field more often against the Hoosiers — they were. Beigel hasn't played more than 29 snaps in any game this season until Indiana.

Sticking with bigger personnel, Michigan played tight end Jalen Hoffman for 39 snaps in the loss. Hoffman ran patterns, but he was also used to block. Hoffman played more snaps than Hogan Hansen (31) and it was clear what Michigan's priority was against the Hoosiers. With Blake Frazier out and Tommy Carr starting, the Wolverines were trying to add extra blockers for most of the game.

Top 10 defensive players

CB Zeke Berry - 84.4 grade CB Jyaire Hill - 80.1 S Chris Bracy - 79.9 LB Chase Taylor - 73.5 DT Trey Pierce - 68.9 LB Troy Bowles - 68.5 DT Enow Etta - 65.4 S Jordan Young - 65.0 CB Smith Snowden - 64.9 S Mason Curtis - 64.7

What snap counts say

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It ultimately didn't matter with how great the Michigan defense played, but Rod Moore saw only six snaps against Indiana. Moore was a game-time decision after suffering an injury against Penn State last weekend. Josh Hoover threw for only 81 yards on Saturday. Mason Curtis played in Moore's spot, seeing 38 snaps.

Dom Nichols was ruled out ahead of the game against Indiana. We thought Tariq Boney was going to get the start and the lion's share of the snaps, but it was Benny Patterson. He started on Saturday and played in 36 snaps, the 8th most on the team. Boney saw 23 snaps off the bench. Shockingly, Nate Marshall only played in five snaps in relief.

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