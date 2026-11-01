Michigan's PFF Grades, Snap Counts Show Role Reversal in Win vs. Rutgers

Michigan got back into the win column on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway. The game was much closer than anyone had anticipated, but the Wolverines got the job done 28-21. It was the most points Michigan's offense has scored against a Power Four team this season, but it was also the most points the Wolverines' defense had given up.

Quarterback Tommy Carr led the way on Saturday, scoring three total touchdowns. Carr looked poised and had confidence against the Scarlet Knigths, and it was an excellent bounce-back game after the loss to Indiana.

Here's what Pro Football Focus grades says about Michigan, along with snap counts to know.

Top 10 offensive players

QB Tommy Carr - 83.1 grade WR JJ Buchanan - 77.5 RB Bryson Kuzdzal - 73.1 RG Brady Norton - 72.0 TE Hogan Hansen - 71.8 TE Jalen Hoffman - 70.5 TE Mason Bonner - 69.0 WR Salesi Moa - 68.3 RB Savion Hiter - 68.2 Rhino Manuel Beigel - 66.6

What snap counts say about the Wolverines' offense

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Let's start with the Rhino package. Manuel Beigel played less this week than he did a week ago, but he still saw 28 snaps. Michigan fans likely don't have an issue seeing six linemen on the field, but it's the amount of times it happens. The Wolverines used to trot six linemen on the field when Jim Harbaugh was coaching, but it wasn't nearly this much.

Even in crucial third-down plays, Jason Beck insists on having the Rhino on the field, and we saw how that turned out multiple times against Rutgers.

Jordan Marshall is clearly still bothered by some sort of injury. He saw 19 snaps in the game and Savion Hiter dominated the snap count. The freshman played in 43 snaps and led the way. The Wolverines may start to turn to Hiter going forward, as he appears to be the best option at this time.

Tight end Mason Bonner saw a season-high 15 snaps. That's a good thing, as he gives the Wolverines another pass-catching option on the field. He could spell Jalen Hoffman and come in for passing downs, playing alongside Hogan Hansen.

Top 10 defensive players

LB Chase Taylor - 76.2 grade DT Jonah Lea'ea - 71.8 Edge Benny Patterson - 70.9 Edge Nate Marshall - 70.7 DT Enow Etta - 70.7 S Mason Curtis - 67.9 CB Jyaire Hill - 67.0 LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng - 64.3 CB Smith Snowden - 62.5 LB Troy Bowles - 60.6

What snap counts say about the defense

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Michigan tightened up its defensive rotation in Week 9. It's possible because none of John Henry Daley, Dom Nichols, or Rod Moore played against Rutgers, but the Wolverines played just 18 players on Saturday. That was the fewest number of players to see snaps this season on the defensive side.

Mason Curtis drew the start for Michigan at safety, and played 44 snaps, which was tied with Chris Bracy for the most on Saturday. In place of the edge rushers, Tariq Boney (37 snaps) and Benny Patterson (35) drew the start.

The Wolverines didn't rotate at edge nearly like they usually do. Nate Marshall was the No. 3 edge but saw just 12 snaps. Lugard Edokpayi came in and played in four snaps. Carter Meadows nor Cam Brandt saw action.

Even linebacker rotation was a bit odd. Star Troy Bowles had a season-low 22 snaps in the game. Nathaniel Staehling played the most with 34 snaps, followed by Chase Taylor with 29 snaps. Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng had 13 snaps.

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