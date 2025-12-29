Keys to Michigan defeating Texas, ending 2025 on a high note

After a tumultuous December, Michigan has one last game to play, and it comes at a great time. The dust has settled since the firing of Sherrone Moore for cause. After what felt like an eternity, Michigan hired long-time Utah coach Kyle Whittingham as its next coach to lead the program. He is now in Florida and will monitor the Wolverines while working on building a staff and connecting with the players.

Michigan will take on Texas on Wednesday and both teams have some opt-outs -- Texas has a lot more. With plenty of variables on the table, here are some keys for Michigan.

1. Have fun playing the game and enjoy playing with your teammates

This might sound like a cliche and the fact that some of these players won't be back in a Michigan uniform again, but with what has happened in the football program -- these players need to go out and enjoy the game.

Nobody on the team was expecting their worlds to be turned upside down on December 10 when coach Sherrone Moore was abruptly fired. Now that Kyle Whittingham has been hired, assistant coaches' jobs are on the line, and some players are mulling on if they should transfer or not.

Wednesday is a day that they can shove that to the back of their mind and go out and play for one another and the University of Michigan. Go out and make plays, tackle the ball carrier, and play the game they love.

2. Don't let Bryce Underwood hold anything back

Three of the final five games in the regular season didn't go well for Bryce Underwood, including the season-ending loss to Ohio State. The freshman phenom had plenty of ups, particularly when Biff Poggi was the interim head coach early in the season.

Kyle Whittingham already noted that he's excited to see Underwood in his offense next season, so don't hold anything back. Let Underwood throw the rock around and utilize his legs -- Michigan surely will next season.

"Well I did a lot of listening," Whittingham said of his conversation with Underwood. "I wanted feedback from him, I wanted to get to know him. Everything from growing up, family, what's important to him -- it was a great conversation. He's a special young man. Carries himself the right way, you got to have a quarterback that has that 'it' factor and Bryce definitely has that 'it' factor.

"Along with a ton of talent. Big, strong kid. 6-foot-4, 225-plus pounds. His ceiling is very high, and the offense that we are going to bring in here I think will suit him to a T. I think he's going to really, really excel and have a great experience here."

Underwood was good when rolling to his right this season. Let Underwood take action into his own hands and let the playmaker make plays. Getting the ball to Andrew Marsh is a top priority, and make Marsh feel like he's the top option in the offense.

If Underwood could finish the season with a big game, that would bode well for him entering the offseason with some big momentum.

3. Pressure Arch Manning and force Texas to beat you on the ground

Texas already had the 100th-ranked rushing offense this season, and the Longhorns have lost four of their running backs to the transfer portal. As of this writing, it's not clear if any of them will suit up for Texas on Wednesday, but we would have to lean towards no.

Which means Arch Manning will be the focal point of the Texas offense. Michigan won't have Jaishawn Barham or Derrick Moore -- who both opted out -- but the Wolverines have plenty of others who can disrupt Manning. TJ Guy, Cam Brandt, Dom Nichols, and Nate Marshall will all get their chances to keep Manning off platform.

If Michigan can keep him off his heels and force Texas to run the football, that would give the Wolverines the upper hand. Michigan will have its front in place on Wednesday. Guys like Rayshaun Benny, Trey Pierce, and Tre Williams are all expected to play and would clog the lanes.

Manning will the key for Texas on Wednesday and if the Wolverines are able to slow him down -- win for the Michigan defense.