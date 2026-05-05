Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Trains With NFL Superstar

On Monday evening, Michigan star quarterback Bryce Underwood posted a photo via Instagram of himself working out with a notable NFL quarterback and trainer.

A season ago, as a true freshman, Wolverine fans saw ups and downs in Underwood's first year under center as a true freshman. Underwood is now working out with one of the best NFL quarterbacks, Joe Burrow, as well as private QB coach Jordan Palmer.

#Michigan QB Bryce Underwood recently was training with QB Summit consultant/former NFL QB Jordan Palmer along with current @Bengals QB Joe Burrows via his IG pic.twitter.com/Qh4fYhIVyf — Brice Marich (@BriceMarich) May 5, 2026

Palmer runs a company called QB Summit and has worked with many notable quarterbacks, including Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and Trevor Lawrence.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many believe Underwood wasn’t properly developed under the Sherrone Moore coaching regime, as there was no dedicated quarterbacks coach.

Now, with new head coach Kyle Whittingham, Underwood will have a full-time QB coach, Koy Detmer. Underwood is a near lock for a sophomore jump this season. Mixing working with Palmer and a full-time QB coach during the season, we will see a new and improved Underwood in 2026.

Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs the ball during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Underwood showed flashes of potential as a true freshman, but with so much hype and attention out of high school, it was always going to be able to live up to that immediately.

Along with the coaching changes, Underwood will also have a host of offensive threats to utilize in the passing attack, led by top returner Andrew Marsh. The duo of Underwood and Marsh proved to be impressive in 2025, and with a full offseason together, they should be one of the best duos in the Big Ten.

Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan also had two key additions through the transfer portal: Jaime Ffrench Jr. (Texas) and JJ Buchanan (Utah).

Buchanan followed Whittingham from the Utes. Last season, he accumulated over 400 receiving yards and five touchdowns and will look to continue to build on that production in Ann Arbor.

