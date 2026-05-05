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Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Trains With NFL Superstar

With new coaching support and added offensive weapons, Underwood’s offseason development could be a major storyline for the Wolverines in 2026.
Justice Steiner|
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) warms up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026.
Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) warms up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

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Michigan Wolverines

On Monday evening, Michigan star quarterback Bryce Underwood posted a photo via Instagram of himself working out with a notable NFL quarterback and trainer.

A season ago, as a true freshman, Wolverine fans saw ups and downs in Underwood's first year under center as a true freshman. Underwood is now working out with one of the best NFL quarterbacks, Joe Burrow, as well as private QB coach Jordan Palmer.

Palmer runs a company called QB Summit and has worked with many notable quarterbacks, including Josh Allen, Sam Darnold and Trevor Lawrence.

Josh Allen at training camp
Bills quarterback Josh Allen talks with offensive coordinator Joe Brady during drills on day three of the Buffalo Bills training camp. | Shawn Dowd/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Many believe Underwood wasn’t properly developed under the Sherrone Moore coaching regime, as there was no dedicated quarterbacks coach.

Now, with new head coach Kyle Whittingham, Underwood will have a full-time QB coach, Koy Detmer. Underwood is a near lock for a sophomore jump this season. Mixing working with Palmer and a full-time QB coach during the season, we will see a new and improved Underwood in 2026.

Bryce Underwood running the football
Apr 18, 2026; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) runs the ball during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Underwood showed flashes of potential as a true freshman, but with so much hype and attention out of high school, it was always going to be able to live up to that immediately.

Along with the coaching changes, Underwood will also have a host of offensive threats to utilize in the passing attack, led by top returner Andrew Marsh. The duo of Underwood and Marsh proved to be impressive in 2025, and with a full offseason together, they should be one of the best duos in the Big Ten.

Andrew Marsh at the Spring Game
Michigan wide receiver Andrew Marsh (4) warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan also had two key additions through the transfer portal: Jaime Ffrench Jr. (Texas) and JJ Buchanan (Utah).

Buchanan followed Whittingham from the Utes. Last season, he accumulated over 400 receiving yards and five touchdowns and will look to continue to build on that production in Ann Arbor.

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Justice Steiner
JUSTICE STEINER

A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.

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