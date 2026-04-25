Michigan Predicted Starting Wide Receivers After Donaven McCulley Goes Undrafted

On Saturday afternoon, former Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley was expected to get selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he ended up going undrafted. There were six Wolverines who wound up getting drafted.

McCulley and the Wolverines

Despite only one season in Ann Arbor after transferring in from Indiana ahead of the 2025 season, McCulley was a key piece as the primary outside WR for the Maize and Blue. He finished the year playing in all 13 games, recording 39 receptions and 588 receiving yards, ranking second on the team behind star freshman Andrew Marsh.

McCulley had his best game of the season against Wisconsin, securing six receptions, 112 yards and a touchdown.

Michigan wide receiver Donaven McCulley (1) makes a catch against Central Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although McCulley’s numbers don’t jump off the page, he was somewhat limited by a run-heavy offense in Ann Arbor with a true freshman quarterback (Bryce Underwood). We saw flashes of potential all year for McCulley. While standing at 6’5”, he will be missed in the Wolverines offense next year and has the potential to blossom in his career at the next level.

What Michigan’s WR Room Looks Like Now

With Bryce Underwood coming into his second season, a new coaching regime, which includes a dedicated QB coach, the Michigan passing attack should take a leap in 2026.

Leading the way will be Marsh, who had a breakout second half of the 2026 season. Already having developed a connection with Underwood, that duo could be in store for an impressive season.

Outside of Marsh, there are a host of players that could fill the void of McCulley. Starting with former Texas wide receiver, Jaime Ffrench Jr. In spring practice, we saw Underwood throw an impressive behind-the-back touchdown pass to Ffrench Jr., clearly showing the two have developed some level of connection.

Another name that is certain to make an impact in the passing attack is JJ Buchanan. The 6’3” WR followed head coach Kyle Whittingham from Utah, where he finished with over 400 receiving yards and five touchdowns with the Utes. Whittingham will definitely continue to utilize, as he is a near lock to only improve his numbers in his first year in Ann Arbor.

Dec 31, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes tight end JJ Buchanan (81) celebrates after a reception against the Nebraska Cornhuskers in the first half during the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In terms of other returners, Kendrick Bell will look to get more involved in the offense. After three seasons with the Maize and Blue, Bell had the best game of his career in the bowl game against Texas, catching the first touchdown of his college career. If Bell gets a chance to see the field, he may ride the momentum of the ending to the 2025 season.