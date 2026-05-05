Michigan Lands in Joel Klatt’s Post-Spring Top 15 — With One Glaring Question

Despite an up-and-down season a year ago, Michigan has been projected inside the top 15 by most publications since hiring long-time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham to lead the program. Whittingham ran a well-oiled machine for 21 seasons and the Wolverines will provide him with more resources than he ever had with the Utes.

One analyst has the same type of view regarding Michigan. Fox Sports' Joel Klatt recently revealed his post-spring top 25, and Klatt, who covers the Big Ten more than any other national analyst, has the Wolverines at No. 12 in his rankings.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Michigan seems to be all over the place in other rankings. So, I placed the Wolverines relatively in the middle because it's a wait-and-see for me on one key element: the combination of quarterback Bryce Underwood and offensive coordinator Jason Beck," Klatt said on his podcast.

"Beck has been outstanding in the last couple of seasons, getting the most out of guys like Devon Dampier at New Mexico and Utah. We'll see if he can do the same for Underwood. The schedule isn't easy, though, and they've got four games against CFP teams from last season.

"I think Michigan can have a pretty good team, especially if the Underwood-Beck combo meshes well. Michigan is in good hands with Kyle Whittingham. I'm just not sure the Wolverines can win the Big Ten, though. "

Michigan has surrounded Underwood with talent

Coach Whittingham has said more than once that the defensive line will be one of the strengths of the team this season. That is music to Michigan fans' ears, with the Wolverines having what should be a stout secondary this year.

The defense has a chance to be a top-10 unit in college football, and if it is, the Wolverines are going to go as far as Bryce Underwood takes them.

Underwood had an underwhelming true freshman season after coming in as the top-rated prospect in the nation. Coaching didn't help him. He didn't have a dedicated quarterbacks coach and he never fully developed under Sherrone Moore and Chip Lindsey.

Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whittingham wanted to get that correct right away as he brought over Koy Detmer Jr. as the quarterbacks coach. Michigan has worked with Underwood on his mechanics and decision-making this spring, as Whittingham has talked about the former five-star's development since the coaching staff's arrival.

Michigan added playmakers to its disposal. On top of bringing back Andrew Marsh, Michigan went out and landed three more starting-caliber wide receivers with JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench, and Salesi Moa coming into Ann Arbor.

With the playmakers in Ann Arbor, it's going to be up to Jason Beck and Underwood to right some wrongs from last season and unleash the talent Underwood has. If they can do so, Michigan will have a fighter's chance to make the College Football Playoff this season — despite having a challenging schedule.