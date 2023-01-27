LOOK: Michigan Stadium To Remove Seating Near Tunnel

It was another wildly successful season for the Wolverines on the field in 2022, finishing the regular season with a perfect 13-0 record and another Big Ten Championship.

Unfortunately, the 2022 season also saw one of the ugliest incidents to ever occur during a sporting event. Following Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State on Oct. 29, an altercation in Michigan's tunnel led to seven MSU players being charged with assault, including one charge of felony assault.

While most placed blame on the players themselves, there was a certain segment - a very loud segment - that attempted to place blame on the tunnel. As most are aware, there is only one tunnel that leads to the field at Michigan Stadium and, at times, it has led to conflict between the Wolverines and visiting teams.

Earlier in the 2022 season, a video had surfaced of a dust-up between the Michigan and Penn State players - with some of the PSU players actually throwing food at the Wolverines before entering the locker room. In years past, the Wolverines and Buckeyes could be seen coming face-to-face as tensions within the tunnel boiled over. Of course, none of the previous incidents came anywhere close to what occurred on Oct. 29, 2022.

As a result, the University of Michigan is taking steps to try an minimize any future conflicts by widening the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. In the photo below, you can see the segment that Michigan plans to remove for the 2023 season and beyond.

The hope is that, by widening the tunnel, it will create less of a log-jam when players are exiting the field at the end of the game. It will also help to keep fans further away from players and coaches.

In total, a reported 45 seats will be removed from Section 1 at Michigan Stadium to make the tunnel wider - but the overall capacity is expected to remain at 107,601.

“This decision was made after a thorough review for the health and wellness of everyone who uses the tunnel to get on and off the field," Michigan spokesman Kurt Svoboda said.