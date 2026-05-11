When Bryce Underwood steps back onto the field at Michigan Stadium in Week 1 of his sophomore season, he will look for a breakout campaign.

After becoming the top-ranked player in the 2025 recruiting cycle, Underwood didn't have the season many expected in his true freshman year at Michigan. After Sherrone Moore put together a full-court press to land the Belleville product, Underwood was left on an island in 2025.

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Underwood didn't have a true quarterback coach and the Wolverines' coaching staff hoped his raw talent would shine through — which it did at times. There were games last year where Underwood flashed brilliance, but there were other games where the same mistakes shone through.

With Kyle Whittingham coming to Michigan, he brought along former Utah QB coach Koy Detmer Jr. to coach up Underwood and be with him throughout the season. While Michigan's passing game saw a big improvement from 2024 to 2025 with Underwood under center, there is still a long ways to go.

Pass catchers could be the key to his success

Underwood had flaws in 2025. He threw off his back foot too many times and struggled to read the defense properly. While Whittingham has reiterated ad nauseam that Underwood has progressed this spring and he expects big things out of his signal caller, the Wolverines' sophomore is going to need more out of his pass catchers.

According to research from CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli, Underwood was the second-unluckiest quarterback in 2025.

Underwood had a difference in completion rate adjusted for drops of 5.50% last season, only behind App. State's AJ Swann, who had 5.76%. Which means, Underwood threw for 60.3% last year, but if those passes were caught, he would've completed over 66% of his throws.

And which quarterback had the least dropped passes? Ohio State's Julian Sayin with 1.18%.

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JJ Buchanan and the quest to eliminate Michigan's 28 dropped passes

According to Pro Football Focus, there were 28 dropped passes last season. Semaj Morgan, who is now at UCLA, dropped a team-high eight passes, and was later benched. Both Channing Goodwin and Marlin Klein dropped four and three, respectively.

With the struggles from the wide receiving corps last season, Michigan made it a point to go land some big-time playmakers for Underwood. The Wolverines went out and landed three transfers: JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench, and Salesi Moa, who are all expected to play big roles for the Wolverines in 2026 next to Andrew Marsh.

Both Ffrench and Moa don't have much experience — none for Moa who is a true freshman — but Buchanan was one of the top pass catchers last year at Utah as a true freshman. He had just one drop a year ago and will become a sure-handed pass catcher for Underwood.

With the players in place for Underwood, as long as he makes the personal strides needed, Underwood could be looking for a big sophomore leap.