Michigan starting OL carted off with injury against Washington

The injury for the Michigan left tackle did not look promising

Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Evan Link (71) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Jan 8, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines offensive lineman Evan Link (71) against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Michigan football junior starting left tackle Evan Link went down with a non-contact injury in the Wolverines' game against the Washington Huskies on Saturday at the Big House.

The incident occurred on a second-and-long play about midway through the first quarter. Link was pass blocking, went to take a step back and immediately went down to the ground. After the commercial break on FOX, Link was seen on a cart after being tended to by Michigan's medical staff and was carted off the field, while being surrounded by his Wolverine teammates.

It's unclear at this point how much time Link could miss, but the injury didn't look promising. Michigan on SI will continue to monitor for updates on the health status of Link.

Link has started at left tackle in all of Michigan's seven games so far this season. As a junior, Link made 13 appearances on the Wolverines' offensive line with 11 starts.

Sep 14, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Kalel Mullings (20) celebrates with offensive lineman Evan Link (71) after running for a touchdown against the Arkansas State Red Wolves in first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

