Michigan football LB target decommits from rival school; Will the Wolverines land him?
A Michigan football linebacker target has decommitted from a rival school.
On Friday, four-star Braylon Hodge from Cherry Creek (Englewood, CO.) told Rivals' Steve Wiltfong he is decommitting from Michigan State, where he had been committed to since June 1.
The timing of Hodge's decommitment comes at an interesting time as it relates to the Wolverines, as Hodge is coming off his first visit to Ann Arbor this past weekend for the Wisconsin game after linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary extended him an offer last month.
When Hodge first received the offer from the Wolverines, he told Michigan on SI that he was ecstatic upon receiving the news.
"I was super excited and thankful when I got the call with the offer," said Hodge. "Michigan is a school with a lot of history and to know they see something in me really means a lot, it's big."
Hodge also commented on what he thinks of Jean-Mary and why the Wolverines were a school he was going to pay attention to, even when he was committed to MSU.
"Coach Jean-Mary is cool, genuine and straight up. I like his energy," Hodge said. "As for Michigan, that’s a big-time program. The tradition, the fan base, the way they develop guys, it all speaks for itself, it’s a school you pay attention to."
After his official visit to Ann Arbor, Hodge came away impressed with what he experienced over the weekend.
"It was a good experience, the energy was next level the fans were super loud the whole game," Hodge told Michigan on SI. "You can really feel the history there, it was a really cool environment."
In a separate report, Hodge told Wiltfong after he reopened his recruitment that Michigan, Texas and Oregon are all heavily in the mix as he moves forward in his process.
"As of now it’s equal between Oregon, Texas and Michigan,” Hodge told Rivals.
Hodge will take an official visit to Texas this weekend for the Indiana game and was already at Texas when the Longhorns played Sam Houston State and will return to Austin for an OV later this fall, according to Wiltfong's report.
The home state school, Colorado, is also in the running as Hodge took a visit to see Deion Sanders' program in early September .
Hodge will have a lot to work out over the next couple of months, but it's clear he thinks highly of the Wolverines and what they have to offer.
The Colorado prospect ranks as the No. 350 prospect in his class, the No. 25 linebacker and is the second-ranked player in his state, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.
Sherrone Moore's class of 2026 currently ranks 11th in the nation, according to the Rivals Team Recruiting Rankings. Three-star Markel Dabney, who flipped from SMU to the Wolverines in June, is Michigan's lone current linebacker commit.