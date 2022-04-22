Green Bay Packers QB Slams Michigan State

The Michigan State Football program is apparently looking for some generous help to grow its brand, which didn't sit well with at least one NFL QB.

The world of college football extends far beyond what happens on Saturday's during the Fall. If you're a premier program in today's game, you need to compete with other programs on and off of the field - including in the world of marketing.

With many college programs now offering full-time positions to designers, photographers and videographers, promoting your program through various social media networks is now a top priority. Additionally, the individuals who excel at those types of skillsets are often compensated generously for their efforts, making Michigan State's latest move a questionable one - at least for one current NFL QB.

On Thursday, the Michigan State Football program announced that it was looking for student volunteers to help in various creative areas with the program. That request prompted an interesting response from Green Bay Packers QB, Kurt Benkert.

"Do you know how much these skills actually pay," wrote Benkert. "Michigan State apparently brought in $42,065,554 in revenue from football last year, but wants free help to grow their brand. L"

Benkert spent his college playing days at both East Carolina (2013-1015) and Virginia (2016-2017) before landing a gig in the NFL with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent. Now currently with the Packers, Benkert is also heavily involved in the world of e-sports - a world that is full of the type of young creatives that Michigan State is currently seeking out.