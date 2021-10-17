Michigan Continues To Rise In AP Poll

    • October 17, 2021
    Idle Michigan Moves Up To No. 6 In The Latest AP Top 25 Poll

    The Wolverines continue to climb up the AP poll, now sitting just outside of the top five and with a handful of big time matchups looming.
    In a season where seemingly everything has gone right for the Wolverines so far, even the bye week treated Michigan to new ranking in the latest AP top 25 poll - moving up one spot to No. 6. 

    Other Big Ten teams joining the Wolverines in the AP top 10 include:

    • No. 5 Ohio State
    • No. 6 Michigan
    • No. 7 Penn State
    • No. 9 Michigan State

    The Iowa Hawkeyes fell from No. 2 in the nation to No. 11 following a brutal home loss to unranked Purdue over the weekend. 

