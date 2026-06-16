Michigan Wolverines Cancel Athletic Event With Texas Tech Amidst Brendan Sorsby Case

There are a few teams taking a stand against Texas Tech, due to how the University has handled quarterback Brendan Sorsby, the NCAA ruling, and an injunction. And the Michigan Wolverines are the latest to do so.

According to Yahoo's Ross Dellenger, the University of Michigan has canceled a scheduled volleyball match with the Red Raiders. Dellenger reports that Michigan officials will hold a further meeting about not scheduling Texas Tech in any sporting event from here on out.

Both Nebraska and Georgia were the first two programs to do this. The Big 12 is also looking to take a stand as a conference against the Red Raiders.

The University of Michigan has canceled a scheduled volleyball match against Texas Tech and UM plans to hold further discussions with its athletic staff on prohibiting contests against the Red Raiders, similar to Nebraska and Georgia, sources tell @YahooSports. https://t.co/sRHHpnWrPS — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 15, 2026

How did we get here?

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The former Indiana and Cincinnati gunslinger was arguably the biggest quarterback on the market. The Red Raiders won the sweepstakes and Brendan Sorsby was expected to star in Lubbock this season. And he still might, despite breaking a cardinal sin.

It was revealed that during his four-year career, Sorsby had placed $90,000 worth of bets. He had also placed over 40 bets on Indiana while he was on the roster. After an investigation, the NCAA had suspended Sorsby for all of the 2026 season.

However, his suspension was lifted after he was granted an injunction from a judge in Texas. Instead of being suspended for all of 2026, Sorsby would have to miss the first two games of the season. Yes, a major rule in the NCAA handbook is being dismissed due to a judge — the NCAA isn't happy, and for once, it's right.

Teams, including the Big 12, aren't happy with Texas Tech, and if the NCAA can't do anything about it — teams and conferences are going to.

What this means for Michigan

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Michigan wasn't scheduled to play Texas Tech in either football or men's basketball for years to come. Obviously, the Wolverines had scheduled the Red Raiders in other sports, such as volleyball, and the University is taking a stand against Texas Tech.

It doesn't mean a ton for Michigan, itself, but the Wolverines are one of the biggest brands in all of athletics. It is telling if Michigan is going to put its foot down and prohibit any of its sports from scheduling the Red Raiders.

Georgia is another powerhouse, and so is Nebraska. If Michigan does indeed get on board with boycotting the Red Raiders, you have to wonder if other major schools will join the fray. Could Ohio State or Notre Dame join? That would mean a lot.

Regardless of what side you fall on in the Sorsby case, there are bound to be major ramifications ahead.