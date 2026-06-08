'It Would be Cool': Lincoln Mageo on Possibly Playing For Michigan's Jim Harding

Michigan wrapped up its first big official visit weekend this past Sunday and the Wolverines hosted several commits and four-star prospects. One of Michigan's biggest priorities along the offensive line was there.

Oceanside (CA) interior offensive lineman Lincoln Mageo made the trip to Michigan and left impressed. Rivals' four-star prospect and No. 242 ranked player in the 2027 class said Michigan did a good job hosting him and others.

"It was really good," Mageo told Michigan on SI regarding his visit. "Michigan really does a great job of taking care of their players on and off the field."

Mageo has a final three that consists of Michigan, Washington, and Utah. The California product saw Utah prior to his trip to Ann Arbor, and he still has a visit to Washington on the docket. Mageo has a July 11 decision date set, and it appears that the Wolverines have been able to check off several boxes.

Heading into the weekend, Mageo wanted his family to see Ann Arbor, and get a chance to hangout with the players. Following his visit, the four-star lineman said all of the players made him feel at home.

"I really wanted to see if I was able to connect with the players and I was able to hang out with some of them and they all made me feel at home," said Mageo.

Chance to play under Jim Harding

Michigan itself is a big selling point to top prospects, with its rich history and resources it can offer. But for offensive linemen, playing for one of the most highly regarded offensive line coaches in the country, Jim Harding, is another selling point.

Harding recently had two offensive linemen selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft: Spencer Fano and Caleb Lomu, and it's clear Harding has the ability to develop. Mageo spoke to us about what playing for Harding would mean to him.

Thanks for stopping by to visit with me and my family coach ! See you in a few weeks! @coachjharding #BleedBlue #GoBlue @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/2vClcCryre — Lincoln Mageo 🇦🇸🇲🇽 4⭐️ (@lincoln_mageo) May 14, 2026

"I think it would be cool to play for him especially because I know Spencer [Fano] and Caleb [Lomu] played for him right out of high school and seeing how they continued to develop into first round picks," said Mageo.

"One of the things that stood out to me is the development part that gets you on the road to the next level but also the programs that are there to help you out if something happens during that process and your football career is over. They really showed me that they offer the best of both worlds academically and athletically."

As of now, Michigan is the favorite in Mageo's recruitment, with several predictions favoring the Wolverines. Landing Mageo is a priority for Michigan, and now the Wolverines just have to seal the deal.