Michigan Football's 2022 Statistical Leaders
The Michigan Wolverines had a productive 2022 season, leading to another Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff appearance.
There were several Wolverines who put together their top statistical seasons since arriving in Ann Arbor, including sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy, junior running back Blake Corum, and senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell. Here's a list of Michigan Football's statistical leaders for the 2022 season:
Passing: JJ McCarthy
- CMP/ATT: 208/322
- PCT: 64.6
- YDS: 2,719
- Y/A: 8.4
- TD: 22
- INT: 5
- RATING: 155.0
Rushing
- ATT: Blake Corum, 247
- YDS: Blake Corum, 1,463
- AVG: Donovan Edwards, 7.1
- TD: Blake Corum, 18
Receiving
- REC: Ronnie Bell, 62
- YDS: Ronnie Bell, 889
- AVG/REC: Cornelius Johnson, 15.6
- TD: Cornelius Johnson, 6
Defense:
- Tackles: Junior Colson, 101
- Sacks: Mike Morris, 7.5
- INT: Rod Moore, 4
- Pick Six: Michael Barrett, 1
- Passes Defended: DJ Turner, 10
- Fumble Recovery: DJ Turner, 1 - 45 yds, 1 TD
Special Teams
- Kick RET: AJ Henning, 11
- Kick RET YDS: AJ Henning, 241
- Kick RET AVG: Roman Wilson, 22.8
- Punt RET: AJ Henning, 28
- Punt RET YDS: AJ Henning, 201
- Punt RET TDL AJ Henning, 1
Kicking and Punting
- Extra Points Made: Jake Moody, 60
- Extra Points ATT: Jake Moody, 60
- Field Goals Made: Jake Moody, 29
- Field Goals ATT: Jake Moody, 35
- Field Goal PCT: Jake Moody, 82.9
- Punts: Brad Robbins, 43
- Punt YDS: 1,818
- Punt AVG: 42.3
Scoring:
- Jake Moody, 147 pts
- Blake Corum, 114 pts
- Donovan Edwards, 54 pts
- Roman Wilson/Cornelius Johnson, 36 pts
- Ronnie Bell, 34 pts