Michigan Football's 2022 Statistical Leaders

The Michigan Wolverines had a productive season in 2022, leading to an overall record of 13-1, a second consecutive Big Ten Championship and another appearance in the College Football Playoff.

There were several Wolverines who put together their top statistical seasons since arriving in Ann Arbor, including sophomore quarterback JJ McCarthy, junior running back Blake Corum, and senior wide receiver Ronnie Bell. Here's a list of Michigan Football's statistical leaders for the 2022 season:

Passing: JJ McCarthy

CMP/ATT: 208/322

PCT: 64.6

YDS: 2,719

Y/A: 8.4

TD: 22

INT: 5

RATING: 155.0

Rushing

ATT: Blake Corum, 247

YDS: Blake Corum, 1,463

AVG: Donovan Edwards, 7.1

TD: Blake Corum, 18

Receiving

REC: Ronnie Bell, 62

YDS: Ronnie Bell, 889

AVG/REC: Cornelius Johnson, 15.6

TD: Cornelius Johnson, 6

Defense:

Tackles: Junior Colson, 101

Sacks: Mike Morris, 7.5

INT: Rod Moore, 4

Pick Six: Michael Barrett, 1

Passes Defended: DJ Turner, 10

Fumble Recovery: DJ Turner, 1 - 45 yds, 1 TD

Special Teams

Kick RET: AJ Henning, 11

Kick RET YDS: AJ Henning, 241

Kick RET AVG: Roman Wilson, 22.8

Punt RET: AJ Henning, 28

Punt RET YDS: AJ Henning, 201

Punt RET TDL AJ Henning, 1

Christopher Breiler

Kicking and Punting

Extra Points Made: Jake Moody, 60

Extra Points ATT: Jake Moody, 60

Field Goals Made: Jake Moody, 29

Field Goals ATT: Jake Moody, 35

Field Goal PCT: Jake Moody, 82.9

Punts: Brad Robbins, 43

Punt YDS: 1,818

Punt AVG: 42.3

Scoring: