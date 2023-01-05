Andrel Anthony Receives Offers From Three Power Five Programs

At one point in time, Andrel Anthony - an East Lansing native - was a top target for Michigan State as a local product and it looked like he might end up a Spartan for a while. Instead, he picked the Michigan Wolverines. He wore No. 1, had the look of a top-flight receiver and even showed out against MSU in East Lansing last year as a true freshman. In that game, Anthony caught six balls for 155 yards and two touchdowns. His first catch in that game, which also happened to be his first career reception, went for 93 yards and still ranks as the second-longest passing play in program history. From that moment on, U-M fans could not wait for Anthony's future.

Somehow, the player that looked like the best wide receiver on the roster in one game last year against MSU, scraped together just 13 receptions for 173 yards and just one touchdown over the next 20 games. It seemed like more of a system issue versus a player issue, which is why seemingly everyone kept thinking Anthony would break out at some point during the 2022 season. Unfortunately, it never happened at Michigan and now he'll try to make a name for himself elsewhere.

"To say I loved playing at the University of Michigan would be an understatement," wrote Anthony. "I'd like to say that this was not an easy decision at all. I have made friendships and relationships that will last forever. Thank you Coach harbaugh for believing in me since I was a 13-year old kid at summer camp. Thank you teammates, especially the 'crew', for taking me in and pushing me every day. I love each and every one of y'all and couldn't have asked for a better group to come in and go on this journey with."

Since entering the portal less than 24 hours ago, Anthony has already received several offers from Power Five programs: Oklahoma, Miami and Pitt.