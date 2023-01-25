Michigan's Blake Corum Receives PFF's Highest RB Grade Ever

Not only did Blake Corum's late season injury against Illinois end his season and cost him a shot at winning the Heisman trophy, it might have also cost Michigan a shot at competing for a national championship. Although sophomore running back Donovan Edwards was more than serviceable in Corum's absence, the Wolverines were certainly missing a significant piece of what made their 2022 season so special - and it showed in the CFP Semifinal against TCU.

Corum rushed his way to 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 247 carries through the first 11 weeks of the season, becoming the first unanimous All-American at any running back or fullback position since Bob Chappius in 1947. He was also named Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year, the first running back in program history to win the award.

Based on how productive Corum was during the 2022 season, it should come as no surprise that he earned PFF's top grade for all running backs. Even more impressive, Corum's grade is the highest-grade for any running back in the PFF era (since 2014).

Earlier this month, the veteran running back announced on the Rich Eisen Show that he would be returning to Michigan for his senior season.

“It was a tough decision. A lot of nights I was coming back, a lot of nights I was going to the [NFL] draft. A lot of prayer. But I’m a Michigan man through and through. I love playing for the University of Michigan. I think I have unfinished business, I will be coming back for it all next year.”

As far as the injury is concerned, Corum is well on his way to a full-recovery and should be at 100 percent when the 2023 fall season arrives.

“I’m feeling great, honestly,” Corum said. “I was actually out in California for 2 weeks doing rehab. I’m still on the crutches, but I’ll be off them this week and ready to attack everything.”