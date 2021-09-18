DOMINANT: The Wolverines Feast On Husky For The Second Straight Week

Saturday afternoon's contest between the Michigan Wolverines and the Northern Illinois Huskies went about how you would expect

For the third weekend in a row, the Michigan Wolverine rushing attack would prove to be too much for the visiting team at Michigan Stadium - winning convincingly by a score of 63-10.

Led once again by the combo otherwise known as "Thunder and Lighting", Michigan's Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins continued their one-two punching attack for the better afternoon - finishing the game with a combined 181 yards and 5 TDs on the ground. Corum eclipsed the 100-yard rushing mark for the third straight week, finishing the game with 125 yards and 3 touchdowns on 13 attempts.

Sophomore wideout AJ Henning made his first appearance as a punt returner, nearly breaking free for a touchdown before being tackled after a 25 yard gain. Henning also made big plays on the offensive side of the ball, adding two chunk plays of 26 and 24 yards in the first half alone.

Perhaps the biggest storyline for the Michigan offense was the performance of junior quarterback, Cade McNamara. While Michigan's rushing attack has become the talk of the town over the first two weeks, the lack of a passing attack has left some fans concerned that it could come back to bite Michigan when it hits the meat of its Big Ten schedule. After just 26 passing attempts combined in week one and week two, McNamara finished Saturday afternoon completing 8 of 11 for 191 yards and 1 TD.

Defensively, the Wolverines refused to let NIU develop any semblance of a rhythm, holding Rocky Lombardi and the Huskies to just 18 yards passing in the first half. Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Ross combined for 8 total tackles, while Hutchinson added another sack on the afternoon - brining his season total to 4.5 sacks through three weeks.

Michigan Big Plays

Passing:

AJ Henning - 24 yard reception from McNamara

Erick All - 23 yard reception from McNamara

Cornelius Johnson - 87 yard TD reception from McNamara (3rd longest passing TD in Michigan Football history).

Rushing:

AJ Henning - 26 yard rush

Blake Corum - 24 yard rush

Blake Corum - 51 yard rushing TD

Donovan Edwards - 58 yard rushing TD

Tavierre Dunlap - 28 yard rush

Defense: