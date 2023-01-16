Skip to main content

Jim Harbaugh's Future Appears Set

After weeks of negotiation and uncertainty, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh appears to be all set to remain in Ann Arbor.

After weeks of negotiation, speculation and uncertainty, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan appear to have reached an agreement. While the specific details of Harbaugh's contract situation have yet to be revealed, it does look like Harbaugh will indeed be roaming the sidelines in Ann Arbor in 2023. 

University of Michigan President Santa Ono has been actively involved in keeping Harbaugh in Ann Arbor and very recently released a statement outlining the intentions.

Not long after, the Michigan football Twitter account issued a statement directly from Jim Harbaugh.

Following another successful season that resulted in the Wolverines winning their second consecutive Big Ten Championship and making a second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff, much of the early off-season was once again spent speculating on Harbaugh's future at Michigan. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jim Harbaugh

Jim Harbaugh's Future Appears Set

michigan football helmet

Michigan Football Gets MORE Good News

michigan football ohio state mike barrett flag

More Good News For Michigan Football

For now, that speculation is over and it's back to business inside Schembechler Hall

Michigan Wolverines

Jim Harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh's Future Appears Set

By Christopher Breiler
michigan football helmet
Football

Michigan Football Gets MORE Good News

By Brandon Brown
michigan football ohio state mike barrett flag
Football

More Good News For Michigan Football

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221127_191501682
Football

JUST IN: Huge Piece Of Michigan Offense To Return In 2023

By Brandon Brown
dug mcdaniel
Basketball

Despite Some Sloppy Play, Michigan Gets Much Needed Conference Win

By Brandon Brown
deion sanders
Football

Former Wolverine Will Play For Deion Sanders At Colorado

By Brandon Brown
michigan football ohio state mike barrett flag
Football

Big Ten Assistant: "Michigan Is The Team In This League Now"

By Brandon Brown
jim harbaugh
Football

Fox Sports Analyst Thinks Harbaugh Is Best Available Coach For Denver Broncos

By Brandon Brown