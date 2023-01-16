Jim Harbaugh's Future Appears Set

After weeks of negotiation, speculation and uncertainty, Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh and the University of Michigan appear to have reached an agreement. While the specific details of Harbaugh's contract situation have yet to be revealed, it does look like Harbaugh will indeed be roaming the sidelines in Ann Arbor in 2023.

University of Michigan President Santa Ono has been actively involved in keeping Harbaugh in Ann Arbor and very recently released a statement outlining the intentions.

Not long after, the Michigan football Twitter account issued a statement directly from Jim Harbaugh.

Following another successful season that resulted in the Wolverines winning their second consecutive Big Ten Championship and making a second consecutive appearance in the College Football Playoff, much of the early off-season was once again spent speculating on Harbaugh's future at Michigan.

For now, that speculation is over and it's back to business inside Schembechler Hall