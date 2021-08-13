Michigan's JJ McCarthy On Working With Jim Harbaugh: 'This Guy Is Awesome'

Though Matt Weiss was hired as the quarterbacks coach during the off season, head coach Jim Harbaugh is still very much an active member of the quarterback room in Ann Arbor.

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh spent a good portion of the off-season reshaping his coaching staff, adding a total of six new faces to his supporting cast. Whether by design or by coincidence, Harbaugh's evolving staff became younger and more diverse with each new move.

Though the man entering his seventh season as head coach of the Wolverines was intent on restructuring his coaching staff, reports began to circulate early in the off-season that Harbaugh himself would be taking over as quarterbacks coach after parting ways Ben McDaniels following the 2020 season. However, Harbaugh would eventually hire former Baltimore Ravens assistant coach Matt Weiss back in February to take over as quarterbacks coach, leading many to question what Harbaugh's role would be with the position group moving forward.

According to freshman quarterback JJ McCarthy, Harbaugh is still very much involved in the development of his QB's - something that came as a pleasant surprise to the young signal-caller.

"Coach Harbaugh has huge contributions in that room, which is another thing that I didn't think coming in was going to be a reality," said McCarthy during a recent appearance on the Wolverine Digest Podcast. "Him being in the room and being able to pick his brain on everything has been amazing."

It's certainly a positive sign that Harbaugh is taking a hands-on approach with the quarterbacks and is heavily involved development process, particularly given the struggles at that position this far into his tenure. In fact, each of his top quarterback recruits have so far failed to solidify a starting role at the University of Michigan - with Brandon Peters, Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton all eventually entering the transfer portal to continue their careers elsewhere.

For McCarthy, Harbaugh's involvement in the quarterback room has played a critical role in his development in Ann Arbor so far.

"You can't stop him. That man lives and does football. This guy is awesome - he's in there all the time, he's going through every single footwork drill with us, every single film session. He's really been the man in there, it's been awesome."

As far as the battle for the role of starting quarterback is concerned, Harbaugh says that junior Cade McNamara is leading the pack as fall camp is officially underway.

“You talk about taking the reins and leadership, that’s something that he has done, he has been that guy throughout the entire spring and training cycle, the summer. By example, and also pulling other guys along with him,” Harbaugh said. “He’s a fiery competitor, he’s got that gene — that he must win, must give it his best at all times.”

Although McNamara is leading the pack, Harbaugh said that McCarthy is battling every step of the way, even showing some of the same characteristics and leadership qualities as McNamara. “J.J. McCarthy has some of those very same qualities and did an excellent job in spring practice. He's fighting,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got the athletic ability and arm talent to get it done, but Cade McNamara’s not letting him take it away. And that’s probably the best thing for our team, for J.J., and for all of us.”

Harbaugh will need the development of his quarterbacks to pay off early in the season as the Wolverines face Washington at home during week two, a game that will take place in primetime and in front of a national audience on ABC.