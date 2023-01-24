The Top-Ten Highest Rated Recruits Remaining On Michigan's Roster

10. Braiden McGregor, EDGE - 2020 Class

Christopher Breiler

McGregor looks every bit the part of a dominant edge rusher in college football. At 6-6, 261 pounds, the junior seems primed for a breakout senior season in 2023. Through his first three seasons, McGregor has appeared in 23 games during his Michigan career, including all 14 games during the 2022 season (making three starts).

With veteran EDGE Mike Morris declaring for the NFL Draft and Eyabi Okie transferring to Charlotte, it feels like McGregor is a safe bet to assume a starting role by the end of fall camp.

Career Highs:

• Tackles: 4 - vs. UConn (Sept. 17, 2022)

• Solos: 3 - vs. Northwestern (Oct. 23, 2021)

• Asst: 2 - vs. UConn (Sept. 17, 2022)

• TFLs: 1.0, 5x - last at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)

• Sacks: 1.0, 2x - last vs Michigan State (Oct. 29, 2022

9. Trente Jones, OL - 2019 Class

Jones battled his way through fall camp and earned a starting role at the right tackle position prior to the start of the 2022 season. He made six starts until an injury in week six at Indiana derailed his senior season, causing him to miss several weeks with a serious lower leg injury. Though Jones would return during the 2022 season, it wasn't as a start - as fellow senior Karsen Barnhart took over as the starter during his absence and never relinquished that position.

The Wolverines added even more depth to the offensive line in 2023, including Myles Hinton - a 6-7, 320 pound right tackle who will certainly have a legitimate shot at securing that starting spot during fall camp. With Jones, Barnhart and Hinton all vying for the same position, this will be a battle to keep your eye on throughout fall camp.

Noteworthy Career Accomplishments:

• Three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2020, '21, '22)

• Part of two Joe Moore Award-winning offensive lines (2021-22), the first back-to-back winners in history

• Three-time letterman (2020, '21, '22)

• Has appeared in 22 career games on the offensive line and 26 overall with six starts at right tackle

8. AJ Henning WR/ATH - 2020 Class

There was a lot of excitement surrounding AJ Henning's commitment to Michigan back in 2019. As former Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis was pushing his "speed-in-space" narrative, Henning seemed to fit the bill to a T. With a reported 4.37 40-yard dash time recorded at The Opening, it certainly felt like it was only a matter of time before Henning became a major factor in Michigan's offense.

Through his first three seasons at Michigan, the production hasn't quite lived up to the hype - at least not yet. That doesn't mean that Henning hasn't had his share of big time moments, either. During the 2021 season, Henning had 107 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in Michigan's dominant over Ohio State to close out the regular season. During week three of the 2022 season, Henning had four receptions and a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Put simply, Henning certainly has shown flashes of what made everyone in Ann Arbor so excited when committed to the Wolverines back in 2019. The lack of production through three seasons doesn't seem like a Henning problem, but rather an offensive scheme that isn't designed to showcase the talents of a player like him.

Career Highs:

Receiving

• Catches: 4 - vs. UConn (Sept. 17, 2022)

• Yards: 37 - vs. UConn (Sept. 17, 2022)

• TDs: none

• Long: 28 - vs. Penn State (Nov. 28)



Rushing

• Attempts: 1, 10x - last vs. Colorado State (Sept. 3, 2022)

• Yards: 74 - vs. Western Michigan (Sept. 4, 2021)

• TDs: 1, 2x - last vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27, 2021)

• Long: 74 - vs. Western Michigan (Sept. 4, 2021)



Punt Returns

• Returns: 5, 2x - last vs. Hawaii (Sept. 10, 2022)

• Yards: 70 - vs. Northern Illinois (Sept. 18, 2021)

• Touchdowns: 1 - vs. UConn (Sept. 17, 2022)

• Long: 61 - vs. UConn (Sept. 17, 2022)



Kick Returns

• Returns: 4 - vs. Ohio State (Nov. 27, 2021)

• Yards: 112 - at Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021)

• Touchdowns: 1 - at Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021)

• Long: 81 - at Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021)

7. Junior Colson, LB - 2021 Class

Christopher Breiler

Junior Colson made an immediate impact during his freshman year in Ann Arbor, appearing in all 14 games while making seven starts at linebacker. Colson finished his freshman season with 60 total tackles, 32 assisted tackles and 28 solo tackles. For his efforts, Colson was named the teams defensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Colson took things up a notch in 2022, starting all 14 games and finishing with a team-high 101 total tackles, 59 assisted tackles and 42 solo tackles. By the end of the season, Colson was the recipient of Michigan's Roger Zatkoff Award - an annual award given to the top linebacker on the team.

With Colson returning for another season at Michigan, it's likely he will once again be one of Michigan's most dominant defenders.

Career Highs:

• Tackles: 15 - vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)

• Solos: 5, 2x - last vs. Colorado State (Sept. 3, 2022)

• Asst: 11 - vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)

• TFLs: 1.0, 5x - last vs. Nebraska (Nov. 12, 2022)

• Sacks: 1.0, 2x - last vs. Nebraska (Nov. 12, 2022)

• Int: none

• FR: 1 - vs. Rutgers (Sept. 25, 2021)

• PBUs: 1, 2x - last vs. TCU (Dec. 31, 2022)

6. Giovanni El-Hadi, OL - 2021 Class

Giovani El-Hadi arrived to Michigan during one of its more successful stretches in program history when it comes to the offensive line. A great thing to be a part of, but it comes at the expense of having to wait your turn behind some extremely talented linemen. He appeared in one game at left guard during his freshman year, but spent the majority of his time earning his stripes (or wings) on the scout team.

He was quite a bit more productive during his sophomore season, appearing in all 14-games on special teams, with nine appearances on the offensive line and making three starts at left guard. Of course, most of those starting reps came at a time when Trevor Keegan, Michigan's starting left guard for the majority of the season, went down with a temporary injury.

With Keegan set to return for his fifth season in 2023, it remains to be seen where El-Hadi will fit into the picture. The good news is that he's already proven he's ready and capable when his number is called.

Noteworthy Accomplishments:

Part of a Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line (2022)

Two-time letterman (2021-22)

Shared Offensive Player of the Week honors against Penn State

Made his first career start at left guard against Maryland (Sept. 24)

Started at left guard and contributed on special teams against Nebraska (Nov. 12)

Started at left guard against Illinois (Nov. 19)

5. Keon Sabb, S - 2022 Class

Keon Sabb was a dynamic player in High School, playing at both the wide receiver and safety positions. Though talented on both sides of the ball, Sabb was being heavily recruited by some of the top programs in the country for his defensive prowess. The Wolverines ended up beating out Power Five programs like Clemson, Georgia, Alabama, and Ohio State for his services.

Sabb spent his freshman season appearing in just four games, appearing in the secondary during three games while earning his first varsity letter. It remains to be seen where Sabb will fit in during the 2023 season, but there's no doubt that the Wolverines have needs in the secondary that he could potentially help fill - particularly at the cornerback position.

Noteworthy Accomplishments:

• Appeared in four games, playing in the secondary in three earning first varsity letter

• Named Special Teams Freshman of the Game for his performance at Indiana

• Made his U-M debut playing in the secondary against Colorado State (Sept. 3)

• Played in the secondary against Hawaii (Sept. 10)

• Played as a defensive back and contributed on special teams vs UConn (Sept. 17)

• Contributed on special teams at Indiana (Oct. 8)

4. Derrick Moore, EDGE - 2022 Class

It certainly didn't take long for Derrick Moore to become part of the defensive rotation, in spite of the fact that he was competing for time against guys who had far more experience. Moore appeared in all 14 games during his freshman year, finishing with eight tackles and two sacks during the 2022 season.

With former edge rushers Mike Morris and Eyabi Okie now out of the fold, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see more step into more of a starting role during the 2023 season.

Career Highs:

• Tackles: 2, 2x - last vs. Illinois (Nov. 19, 2022)

• Solos: 2 - vs. Illinois (Nov. 19, 2022)

• Asst: 1 - vs. UConn (Sept. 17, 2022)

• TFLs: 1.0 - at Indiana (Oct. 8, 2022)

• Sacks: 1.0 - at Indiana (Oct. 8, 2022)

• PBUs: 1 - vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)

3. Donovan Edwards, RB - 2021 Class

Donovan Edwards is hands down one of the most electric offensive players on Michigan's roster. In spite of battling injury during his sophomore season, Edwards came up big in some of the biggest moments during the year - most notably against Penn State, Ohio State, and in the Big Ten Championship game. Edwards finished his sophomore season with 991 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on 140 carries. His 7.1 yards per carry was good for No. 3 in the nation.

With veteran running back Blake Corum returning for his final season at Michigan, Edwards will once again need to find ways to be effective while splitting reps - and I have zero doubts that he'll do just that.

Career Highs:

Rushing

• Attempts: 25 - vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)

• Yards: 216 - at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)

• TDs: 2, 3x - last at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)

• Long: 85 - at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)

Receiving

• Catches: 10 - at Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021)

• Yards: 170 - at Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021)

• TDs: 1, 2x - last at Iowa (Oct. 1, 2022)

• Long: 77 - at Maryland (Nov. 20, 2021)

2. JJ McCarthy, QB - 2021 Class

Christopher Breiler

When Jim Harbaugh announced prior to the start of the 2022 season that the quarterback battle would extend two weeks into the season, it seemed like little more than a formality. While Cade McNamara certainly had the advantage of experience, JJ McCarthy seemingly had the advantage in every other aspect of the quarterback position - and 2022 proved it.

With a cool and clam presence, McCarthy showed the type of athleticism that is absolutely necessary to compete for a national championship in today's college football. He can make all of the throws, he can burn a defense with his rushing ability, and his leadership skills are off the charts. From top to bottom, McCarthy is everything you want in your QB1.

As a first year starter, the sophomore QB helped lead Michigan to a road win over Ohio State (the first in over two decades), a Big Ten Championship, and nearly led an improbable comeback against TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

There's no doubt that McCarthy is putting that painful loss to TCU on his shoulders, and there's absolutely no doubt that he's already spending the early off-season preparing for another run at a national championship in 2023.

Career Highs:

Passing

• Attempts: 36 - at Indiana (Oct. 8, 2022)

• Completions: 28 - at Indiana (Oct. 8, 2022)

• Yards: 343 - vs. TCU (Dec. 31, 2022)

• TDs: 3, 4x - last vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)

• Int.: 2 - vs. TCU (Dec. 31, 2022)

• Long: 75 - at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)



Rushing

• Attempts: 10 - vs. TCU (Dec. 31, 2022)

• Yards: 57 - vs. Penn State (Oct. 15, 2022)

• TDs: 1, 5x - last vs. TCU (Dec. 31, 2022)

• Long: 39 - vs. TCU (Dec. 31, 2021)



1. Will Johnson, CB - 2022 Class

Will Johnson is one of the biggest recruiting wins for Jim Harbaugh since he arrived back at Michigan in 2014. The five-star cornerback held offers from pretty much every major Power Five program around the country, and he proved why he was so highly sought-after during his freshman year in Ann Arbor.

Appearing in all 14 games as a true-freshman, Johnson saved his best moments for Michigan's biggest games - notching a career-high eight tackles against Ohio State and two interceptions against Purdue in the Big Ten Championship game.

As Johnson prepares to enter his sophomore campaign at Michigan, it's already a foregone conclusion that he'll be one of the starting cornerbacks in 2023 - and that he'll likely be one of the best in the country when it's all said and done.

CAREER HIGHS

• Tackles: 8 - at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)

• Solos: 7 - at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)

• Asst: 1, 2x - last at Ohio State (Nov. 26, 2022)

• TFLs: 1, 2x - last vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)

• Int: 2 - vs. Purdue (Dec. 3, 2022)

• PBUs: 1, 3x - last vs. TCU (Dec. 31, 2022)